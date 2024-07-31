Zan Life Coaching Collaborates with Andover Mind for ‘Care for Carers’ Workshop

Suzanne Jenkins, the award-winning Founder of Zan Life Coaching, Amazon best-selling Co-Author, and podcast host, is set to lead a transformative six-week workshop for Andover Mind, beginning on 6th August.

This initiative is specifically designed for carers of individuals with Dementia and Alzheimer’s across Hampshire, addressing the growing need for mental health and wellbeing support for caregivers, who have been under increasing strain in the post-COVID era.

The ‘Care For Carers’ online workshop will run from 6th August to 10th September, offering six weekly sessions, each lasting an hour and a half. This free support is aimed at unpaid carers in Hampshire, typically looking after family members, ensuring they can participate without the need to travel or leave those they are caring for.

Suzanne Jenkins, renowned for her impactful work in life coaching and mental health advocacy, brings over 15 years of industry experience to this workshop. Her approach focuses on empowering carers to prioritise their own health, enabling them to continue providing high-quality care for their loved ones. Participants can expect to engage in practical exercises, mindfulness techniques, and strategies designed to build resilience and promote self-care. Techniques include self-care plans, challenging negative thoughts, shifting perceptions, meditation, mindfulness, gratitude journalling, and many more.

The ‘Care For Carers’ workshop is part of Andover Mind’s broader commitment to supporting mental health within the community. By partnering with Suzanne Jenkins, they aim to provide carers with the guidance and support needed to navigate the complexities of their roles with greater ease and confidence. Such partnerships, which utilise professional expertise, are vital in challenging economic times for charities, especially as financial support was cut in 2023 following council-funded workshops in 2022.

Recent statistics underscore the urgent need for such initiatives. According to Carers UK’s 2023 “State of Caring” report, over 70% of UK carers have experienced worsening mental health, exacerbated by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional and physical demands of caring for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s are significant, with many carers reporting high levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout. This highlights the critical importance of providing carers with the tools and support necessary to maintain their wellbeing.

Suzanne Jenkins stated, “As the care profession faces unprecedented challenges, initiatives like this workshop are vital. They provide a lifeline for carers, ensuring they are not left to cope alone with the significant demands placed upon them.”

“Participants are assured of an enriching experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge to enhance their wellbeing and sustain their caregiving roles effectively.”

For more information on the workshop and to register, contact Andover Mind at enquiries@andovermind.org.uk or call 01264 332297.