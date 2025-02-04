In honor of Children’s Mental Health Week 2025, experts share five essential tips to support your child’s mental well-being. Key strategies include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, staying socially engaged, and planning activities that offer something to look forward to.

Simple actions like taking a 30-minute walk, having daily check-ins with a friend or family member, or scheduling enjoyable activities with your child can have a positive impact on their mental health. Mental exercises such as journaling and meditation also play a vital role in helping kids de-stress, clear their minds, and enhance emotional well-being.

Children’s Mental Health Week, starting on February 3rd, 2025, highlights the importance of addressing mental health from a young age. Research shows that 75% of mental health issues begin before the age of 18, making it crucial to support children through these challenges. Meditopia, a leading mental health platform, shares five key tips to help parents navigate this responsibility.

1 – Add a 30-minute walk to their day

The connection between physical and mental health is undeniable. According to the American Psychological Association, regular exercise reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression and helps to improve sleep quality, which in turn improves emotional regulation and cognitive function.

Start by taking your child on a 30-minute walk each day and ensuring they are getting enough quality sleep each night, and see the positive changes in their mental state.

2 – Maintain their social connections

Social isolation is one of the leading causes of depression and anxiety, according to the Mental Health Foundation. Helping your child stay connected with friends and family or signing them up to things like sports teams and clubs can have profound effects on their mental health, as social connections provide a sense of purpose and help release feel-good chemicals like dopamine. Those who maintain strong social connections are happier and healthier.

If your child is struggling, encourage them to reach out to just one friend or family member each day. Even just a brief text or call can make all the difference.

3 – Ensure they take time for themselves

Engaging in hobbies and activities that make your child happy is crucial to help them maintain a positive outlook. Whether it’s playing sports, reading, painting, or playing an instrument, taking personal time to do the things they enjoy can help children de-stress and refresh their minds.

If they have a busy schedule and struggle to find time, try encouraging them to take just 15-30 minutes per day, perhaps when they wake up in the morning or just before bed, to engage in a hobby they love. Even small moments of joy can make a big difference to their mental health.

4 – Plan activities to look forward to

Having something to look forward to, big or small, can boost a person’s mood and give them a sense of excitement and hope, according to the Mental Health Foundation. Planning ahead, whether it’s a holiday, a meal at their favourite restaurant, or even a simple nature walk with the family, gives your child’s mind something positive to focus on.

Start by thinking about what activities you and your child enjoy and create both short and long-term plans that give them something to smile about.

5 – Encourage them to start a journal

Recognising and understanding emotions is crucial for a child’s mental well-being. If they are feeling down, encourage them to take some time to identify their feelings- whether it’s sadness, frustration, or anxiety. This can lighten the emotional load and help them process these emotions more effectively.

Journaling is a powerful tool for organizing thoughts and gaining clarity. Older children may benefit from spending some time each day writing down what they are feeling and what triggered those emotions. This can help them spot patterns and gain better control over their reactions.

To start, get them a notebook to keep by their bed. Encourage them to set aside 10 minutes each night to reflect on their day and jot down their feelings. Though it may seem like a small step, this daily habit can have a profound impact on their mental health, helping them better understand and manage their emotions.

Fatih Mustafa Çelebi, Co-founder and CEO of Meditopia, has commented,

“The days surrounding Children’s Mental Health Week are perfect for starting positive, open conversations about mental health. Children should feel empowered to talk about their feelings without fear of judgement. When we lead by example and openly express our emotions, it sends a message that vulnerability is not a weakness, but a strength.

“It’s important to regularly check in on your children’s mental health. Sometimes, something as simple as asking how they are doing can open the door to a conversation that can make a difference.