Switzerland’s recently announced 2035 climate target, revealed on January 29, 2025, has been met with criticism for failing to adequately address the urgency of the climate crisis. The government has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2035. However, experts argue that this commitment falls short of Switzerland’s fair share of global climate action.

A major point of concern is the country’s reliance on international carbon trading mechanisms, which remain unquantified. Critics warn that these offsets not only divert attention from necessary domestic emission reductions but also often include inefficient credits that fail to achieve real climate impact. This approach raises serious doubts about the overall credibility and effectiveness of Switzerland’s climate strategy.

“This target is neither credible nor fair. Switzerland’s reliance on carbon trading loopholes instead of deep domestic cuts betrays real climate leadership. A 65% reduction by 2035—already inadequate—becomes even weaker when propped up by unreliable offsets. Worse, there’s no real plan to phase out fossil fuels or scale up renewables. ” Andreas Sieber Associate Director of Policy and Campaigning 350.org.

Switzerland has long depended on purchasing international carbon credits rather than prioritizing ambitious domestic action. This pattern continues, with no clear quantification of how much of the target will be met through domestic reductions versus offsets. Without a robust commitment to cutting emissions at home, Switzerland risks failing to deliver real climate progress and undermining global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to an increase of 1.5 degrees. It obliges all countries to take concrete steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Countries must raise their reduction target every five years. Yet, Switzerland’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) fails to include clear domestic sectoral targets or a firm roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels in line with global climate goals.

“Switzerland is perfectly poised, it has the resources and technological capacity to lead on ambitious climate action. Instead of taking the easy way out through offsets, the country should focus on investing in renewable energy, cutting fossil fuel subsidies, and implementing strong domestic policies that ensure a just and effective transition.” Andreas Sieber.