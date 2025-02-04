The Social Hub opened its latest €150 million property in Florence on Saturday, February 1. The new location, The Social Hub Belfiore, featured the city’s largest rooftop garden and an Olympic-length swimming pool, offering a unique experience for both business and leisure travelers.

Located in the San Jacopino district near Florence’s historic center, the 80,000 m² property became The Social Hub’s second location in the city, following its Lavagnini property. This expansion underscored the company’s long-term commitment to Italy and its role in Florence’s urban and economic development.

The Social Hub Belfiore attracted international visitors, providing a 550-room, four-star hotel, a 7,000 m² rooftop garden, and Tuscany’s largest coworking space with room for 500 professionals. The hub also offered state-of-the-art conference facilities for over 300 guests, a gym, a shopping boulevard, and additional public spaces, creating a dynamic and inclusive environment for both locals and travelers.

Design

The Social Hub Belfiore has been six years in the making, developed by an in-house real estate team in partnership with Florence’s Studio Natalini. The modern design takes inspiration from Florence’s Renaissance heritage, creating a vibrant and functional setting. Interiors by Rizoma Architetture incorporate bright colours and green spaces, fostering an environment where people can work, stay and socialise.

The landscape, designed by Antonio Perazzi, includes Florence’s largest rooftop garden, with over 3,500 perennial plants, 500 shrubs and 55 trees, further enhancing the neighbourhood’s green public spaces.

Dining

The Social Hub Belfiore also aims to be a culinary destination, with a partnership led by renowned Florentine restaurateur Aldo Settembrini. The main restaurant, Ammodino, serves a modern take on Italian family-style dining, featuring handmade pasta and a wine list of more than 100 labels.

The hub also includes an outpost of Panificio Menchetti, a bakery established in 1948, offering fresh pizzas, panini and pastries made with locally sourced ingredients. A rooftop bar provides poolside refreshments throughout the year.

Community

Recently certified as a B Corporation, The Social Hub is committed to fostering a strong and inclusive community. The new location will host more than 600 events annually, ranging from language and cooking workshops to professional development sessions and fitness classes.

The Belfiore hub will also support scholarship recipients from the TSH Talent Foundation, an organisation that helps changemakers facing barriers to success. Additionally, partnerships with local businesses will encourage connections within the neighbourhood.

Charlie MacGregor, the Edinburgh-born CEO & Founder of The Social Hub, said: “When we first invested in Italy nearly a decade ago, many doubted our success. But through collaboration with the municipality, architects and local partners, we have created two thriving hubs in Florence. The Social Hub Belfiore reflects our evolving model—one that revitalises neighbourhoods by responding to their needs.”