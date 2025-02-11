SmartBear, a global leader in software quality and visibility solutions, has recognized the RAC, a prominent UK motoring services organization, with its prestigious Automation All-Star Award. The award highlights the RAC’s innovative use of SmartBear’s Jira-native test management platform, Zephyr Scale, alongside the AI-powered capabilities of SmartBear HaloAI.

By leveraging Zephyr Scale’s no-code test automation, the RAC has significantly streamlined its testing process, reducing testing time by over 50%. This efficiency boost has enabled faster, more effective software delivery while maintaining high-quality standards at scale.

As one of the UK’s leading providers of breakdown assistance and motoring services, the RAC supports nearly 14 million private and business members, ensuring top-tier service through its commitment to technological advancement.

“Since implementing Zephyr Scale in our regression testing, it has not only been excellent at identifying bugs that may have been missed with previous tools, but it has boosted our team’s confidence,” said Chris Lewis, Test Analysis at the RAC. “Its low-code requirements have empowered our testers to showcase their work, and we have been able to enhance team morale and efficiency. Our thanks to SmartBear for recognizing our test automation accomplishments with this award.”

The RAC has significantly reduced its manual regression testing time from 60–90 minutes to just 20 minutes using Zephyr Scale’s AI-driven no-code automation. Previous attempts with other no-code tools only brought test times down to 45 minutes—and even then, automation frequently broke due to system changes.

With Zephyr Scale and HaloAI, testers of all skill levels, including those without technical expertise, can seamlessly convert manual tests into automated ones without coding, all within the platform. The ability to replay test recordings and make real-time adjustments further enhances efficiency, ensuring greater consistency in test coverage and improving software quality with every release.

“We are thrilled to honor the RAC with our Automation All-Star Award,” said Fitz Nowlan , VP, Al and Architecture at SmartBear. “With the integration of HaloAI, we have extended test automation to all, bridging the gap between manual and automated testing to drive greater efficiency and innovation. The RAC team’s impressive achievements showcase the power of AI-based no-code test automation in transforming testing workflows and empowering teams to deliver high quality software with confidence. Their success exemplifies this transformative potential, and we are delighted to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Zephyr Scale, one of the fastest-growing apps on the Atlassian Marketplace, empowers teams like the RAC’s to deliver high quality software faster with its Jira-native test management solution designed for scalability. It aligns with Atlassian’s System of Work philosophy to create a better development experience by reducing the friction that keeps software teams from doing their jobs effectively.