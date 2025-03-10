The Government has announced that NHS patients are once again receiving life-saving plasma from UK donors, marking the first time in a generation this has been possible.

Following the lifting of a long-standing ban in 2021, the UK has been rebuilding its supply of plasma medicines amid a global shortage. The Government estimates that these treatments will help save 17,000 NHS patients’ lives each year.

Plasma is essential for people with blood cancer who rely on transfusions to manage infections. It is also used in emergency medicine, including childbirth and trauma care, making it a vital resource for the NHS.