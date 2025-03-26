Global payments platform Ecommpay has been shortlisted in four categories at the 20th Annual Retail Systems Awards, recognising their innovation in payments technology and fraud prevention.

Ecommpay is a finalist for Innovative Payment Solution of the Year, Payments System of the Year, Payments Innovation Award, and Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year.

The Retail Systems Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the retail sector. This year’s ceremony, hosted by comedian and presenter Aurie Styla, will take place in London on 19th June, bringing together the brightest names in retail technology.

Ecommpay is the only payments services provider currently bringing together a full range of payments options all integrated within its stack alongside operational functionality and state-of-the-art, proprietary fraud tools. Breaking through the noisy payments services market, Ecommpay is committed to being a partner with market-leading technology and customised solutions for customers while prioritising client security and constantly improving anti-fraud measures to protect merchants.

“Working closely with ecommerce merchants all over the world and in all retail sectors, we are committed to providing a wide range of highly secure payment solutions for merchants and their customers,” commented Miranda McLean, Chief Marketing Officer at Ecommpay. “Our platform is designed to empower businesses and drive growth, and every product innovation is driven by market need. Having our payment solutions, innovation and fraud prevention recognised by the Retail Systems Awards demonstrates the value of the work our entire team is putting into developing these propositions. It is an honour to be shortlisted in such a prestigious awards programme and we are all extremely proud to have been selected as a finalist.”