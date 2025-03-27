Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions, has announced its European expansion following a year of record growth.

The company’s EMEA revenue increased by 20% in 2024, exceeding its 4-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the region. As part of this expansion, Cellebrite’s European headcount has grown to 735 employees, including 52 full-time staff in the U.K.

This milestone highlights Cellebrite’s commitment to enhancing digital forensics capabilities for public and private sector organizations across Europe.

Cellebrite has established long-standing relationships with many of the largest and most innovative police agencies spanning the EMEA region. All 27 of the EU member national police forces along with the police departments serving the largest cities across Western Europe use Cellebrite’s digital forensics solutions. Cellebrite continues to see growing interest in the other flagship offerings , including the continued adoption of the Company’s AI-powered Pathfinder analytics solution and inroads with Guardian, its SaaS-based case and evidence management offering, as part of a larger Case-to-Closure deployment in 2024 by a regional police force in a key Western European country.

Ed Dolman, SVP & Head of EMEA at Cellebrite said: “This expansion of headcount and resources underlines our commitment to the EMEA market, and we will continue to invest in the latest talent, skills and technology to meet customer demand.

“Police forces across the country are tasked with leading increasingly complex investigations with digital forensic evidence gathered across messages and mobile data. The huge challenge of managing growing volumes of sensitive data creates massive backlogs which drain resources and slow down the evidence-gathering process.

“Our state-of-the-art AI-powered technology is designed to identify and unlock crucial evidence, freeing up crucial Police time and enabling officers to focus on protecting the public and bringing criminals to justice.”

During 2024, Cellebrite also boosted its EMEA sales operation with the appointment of ex-Tableau executive Ed Dolman as SVP & Head of EMEA. Additionally, former DataCore executive John Lucey has been appointed VP of Sales in the UK market. Lucey recently met with AI Minister Feryal Clark to discuss the role of AI and digital forensics in policing at a special event at London’s Savoy Hotel.

The company currently works with more than 7,000 public safety agencies, and enterprises in over 100 democratised countries, and used in more than 1.5 million cases across the globe each year.

On November 25, Cellebrite hosted Cellebrite Connect – Munich, which celebrated the opening of the new Munich office, representing a 13 percent increase in the EMEA workforce.