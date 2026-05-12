Lovell Homes opened its newest showhome in Burton-upon-Trent on Tuesday, revealing a three-storey design that puts bedrooms on the ground floor and reserves the entire middle level for an open-plan kitchen and living area.

The layout inverts what most buyers expect.

Inside the Regan showhome at St Aidan’s Garden, visitors step into a ground floor occupied by two bedrooms—one a double with en suite—alongside a utility room. No lounge. No kitchen. Instead, the sociable heart of the house sits one floor up, where French doors open from the living space onto the garden. The principal suite, complete with bath and shower, claims the entire top floor.

It’s a vertical approach to family life. Privacy zones stack rather than spread.

The ground floor bedrooms serve multiple purposes, according to the developer. One could function as a home office. The other might accommodate elderly parents, adult children, or guests who prefer a self-contained space away from the main living area. That separation—stairs as buffer—appeals to multi-generational households where proximity matters but so does independence.

Dawn Bennett, Lovell’s regional sales director, said the design had attracted strong interest since the development launched. “We’re really excited to launch our new showhome at St Aidan’s Garden, giving buyers the opportunity to experience the benefits of three-storey living first-hand.”

She added: “The Regan is incredibly versatile making it ideal for downsizers or professionals looking for added privacy, as well as families wanting to give older children more independence while still enjoying a central, sociable living space. I’d encourage anyone looking for a modern home that offers a multitude of flexible living options to come along and get a first-hand look at what this home offers.”

The timing of the showhome launch comes as St Aidan’s Garden approaches near sell-out. Eighty-five percent of homes at the development have already been reserved or completed, leaving a handful of properties across six remaining designs. That sales velocity suggests Burton’s housing market has embraced the vertical format, particularly among buyers navigating changing household dynamics.

Multi-generational living has gained traction across the UK housing market over the past five years, driven by affordability pressures, care costs, and cultural shifts. Developers have responded with layouts that balance shared space with separation—something horizontal bungalows and traditional two-storey homes struggle to deliver within tighter plot sizes.

Prices at St Aidan’s Garden start from £229,995 for the three- and four-bedroom homes. The development sits 1.5 miles from Burton town centre, within reach of Burton-upon-Trent railway station and the A38. The location offers access to shops, restaurants, and schools without requiring buyers to navigate the premium pricing found closer to major commuter hubs.

All homes feature energy-efficient specifications, though Lovell has not disclosed specific EPC ratings or running cost projections. The layouts emphasise natural light, with the elevated first-floor living areas designed to maximise daylight and the top-floor principal suite benefiting from unobstructed views across the surrounding area.

For downsizers, the three-storey format presents a trade-off. The layout delivers more space and flexibility than a bungalow, but requires navigating two flights of stairs daily. That may suit active retirees but poses challenges for buyers with mobility concerns planning to age in place.

The Regan showhome is open for tours by appointment. With limited properties remaining at St Aidan’s Garden, Lovell expects final reservations to complete within the coming months. Whether the vertical living concept will feature in future developments remains to be seen, but Burton’s buyers have voted with deposits.

Interested buyers can arrange viewings through Lovell’s website, though the dwindling inventory suggests the window for securing one of the remaining homes is narrowing.