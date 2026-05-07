A £180,000 flat in Glasgow generates the same rent as a £300,000 property in London. The difference? Investors in Scotland pocket 10% annual returns whilst their southern counterparts settle for 6%.

That arithmetic has attracted money from across the UK and beyond, according to Robert Ross, who runs Glasgow-based agency Ronald Ross alongside director Kimberley Ronald. His firm has brokered deals worth £24 million, matching high-net-worth buyers with rental properties delivering yields between 7% and 9%—often significantly higher.

The UK’s national average hovers between 5% and 7%.

“Tenant demand remains firm and transaction activity is stable, creating opportunities for investors who are well-capitalised and properly advised,” Ross said.

Behind the numbers sits a straightforward calculation. Yield equals annual rental income divided by property value, expressed as a percentage. In practice, identical monthly rents applied to cheaper Scottish housing stock produce substantially better returns than equivalent investments south of the border.

Ross has spent two decades building connections in property and finance. His family ran one of Scotland’s largest independent insurance agencies for more than 50 years, expanding from a single East End Glasgow shop to multiple offices across the country. He launched Ronald Ross two years ago.

The business posted £3.5 million in sales in its second year. By next year, Ross forecasts £4.7 million.

But there’s another incentive beyond the yield gap. Scotland’s Additional Dwelling Supplement—a property tax applied to second homes and buy-to-let purchases—exempts buyers acquiring six or more properties in a single transaction. That exemption immediately saves investors 8% compared to purchasing homes individually, whilst also qualifying them for lower commercial Land and Buildings Transaction Tax rates.

“Professional buyers, both at home and abroad, are alert to the potential in Scotland for proven investments which are both fully-tenanted and fully compliant,” Ross said. “Our focus is on compliance, which ensures efficiency and transparency, and the attraction for investors is undeniable.”

Interest has arrived from the Far East, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Yet London-based investors represent the most active cohort, Ross noted, drawn by the price differential and fewer complications around leaseholds and service charges that plague southern property markets.

“Interest is evident from buyers in the Far East, the UAE and the US but, with lower house purchase prices in Scotland, the difference in yields is a big plus point for London-based investors, and there are far fewer pitfalls around leaseholds and service charges,” he explained.

The influx of institutional capital has created an exit route for smaller landlords struggling under mounting regulatory requirements. Portfolio sales—typically six properties or more—allow these owners to offload entire holdings to buyers with deeper pockets and professional management infrastructure.

Ronald Ross now manages just under 300 properties, representing 70% of its business. The remaining 30% comes from residential sales, with the firm completing more than 100 transactions this year alone.

Ross has also positioned the agency to facilitate distressed sales, working with mortgage holders facing repossession. By connecting them with investors capable of rapid completion, the firm helps banks avoid repossession costs whilst preventing property owners from entering sequestration or bankruptcy. His experience extends to navigating complex transactions involving banks, insolvency practitioners and courts.

The firm currently employs seven staff in premises with capacity for 20. Ross is recruiting administrative personnel and self-employed sales and lettings professionals to expand operations.

Whether the yield advantage persists depends partly on Scottish property prices. If they rise to narrow the gap with England, returns will compress. For now, the arbitrage opportunity remains.

“We are building a strong reputation for helping both investors and homeowners to realise maximum value from their properties,” Ross said.

The broader UK buy-to-let market has contracted in recent years as tax changes, licensing requirements and energy efficiency regulations increased costs for landlords. Many have sold up, reducing supply precisely as tenant demand has strengthened—a dynamic that has supported rental growth and, consequently, investor yields in markets where acquisition costs remain relatively low.

Scotland’s regulatory environment, whilst tightening, still presents fewer obstacles than some English regions where additional licensing schemes and stricter planning rules apply. That regulatory differential, combined with the price gap and tax exemption for portfolio buyers, has created what Ross describes as an “undeniable” proposition for professional investors.

The question for smaller landlords is whether to hold on or accept the exit offers now arriving from well-funded buyers. For investors, the calculation remains simple: same rent, lower price, better return.