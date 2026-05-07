Most people who want to start a travel business spend months trying to get an ATOL licence and never actually trade. The process is slow, the CAA is not set up to hand-hold applicants, and the gap between wanting to build something and being legally authorised to sell it can stretch into years. Rachel Ann Buscall built a consultancy to fix that.

Rachel Buscall Travel launched in January 2026 with a single focus: helping commercially-minded people buy existing ATOL licences, move through the Civil Aviation Authority process correctly, and get to market in weeks rather than years. Buscall brings a decade of experience as the founder of a major UK alternative investment firm, where navigating regulation on behalf of clients was not a side task. It was the job.

What Is Rachel Buscall Travel and Who Is It For?

Rachel Buscall Travel is a consultancy with one job: getting people into the travel industry legally, quickly, and without the guesswork.

The core service is ATOL licence acquisition. An ATOL licence is the Civil Aviation Authority authorisation that any UK business selling flight-inclusive holidays must hold. Without one, you cannot trade. Getting one through a fresh CAA application takes time and carries no guarantee. Buying an existing licence, from an operator who has ceased trading or wants to exit the market, is faster, more predictable, and for most clients the smarter route.

Rachel Buscall Travel handles the entire acquisition: sourcing available licences, running due diligence, coordinating legal and CAA compliance, and managing the transfer through to completion. Clients do not need prior travel industry experience. They need a clear idea of what they want to build and a preference for doing it correctly from day one.

Why Rachel Buscall Launched in Travel in 2026

The UK travel sector has been contracting since 2020. Smaller operators have closed, consolidated, or handed back their licences, which means there are more dormant ATOL licences available now than at any point in the last decade. Most people building travel businesses have no idea they can buy one. That information gap is the opening Rachel Buscall spotted.

“The travel industry has a structural gap right now,” she explains. “There are people who want to build travel businesses, and there are licences sitting unused. Connecting those two things and helping people understand exactly what they are buying is what we do.”

It is a gap that rewards someone who knows how regulated markets work. Not a travel industry insider, necessarily. Someone who has spent years on the compliance side of complex transactions, translating obligations into plain decisions for clients who needed to act. That is the experience Buscall carries into this.

Rachel Ann Buscall: The Background Behind the Business

Rachel Ann Buscall spent over a decade as the founder of a major UK alternative investment firm before launching Rachel Buscall Travel. That background is not incidental to what she does in travel. It is the entire basis for it.

Regulated industries punish people who do not understand what they are signing. The travel licensing sector is no different. Conditions vary between licences. Bonding requirements vary. The scope of what you are authorised to sell varies. Rachel Buscall’s investment career was built on making those kinds of obligations clear to clients before they committed, not after. Same skill. Different sector.

“I have spent years helping clients understand what they are buying before they commit,” she says. “Travel is different in its specifics, but the same principles apply. You need to know what you are getting, what your obligations are, and whether the numbers actually work for your situation.”

The clients who get the most out of working with Rachel Buscall Travel are the ones who have already discovered what happens when you try to navigate this alone.

How Rachel Buscall Structures the ATOL Acquisition Process

Most clients arrive having already hit a wall. They have researched the process, contacted the CAA, and ended up in a loop of forms, bonding requirements, and unanswered questions. The acquisition route Rachel Buscall Travel manages cuts through all of that.

The process begins with a consultation to establish exactly what the client needs. Not every ATOL licence suits every business model. The scope of the licence, the conditions attached to it, and the CAA bonding requirements all differ. Getting this right at the start determines whether the acquisition moves quickly or stalls halfway through.

From there, Rachel Buscall and her team source available licences that match the client’s profile, including opportunities that are not publicly listed. This is where having the right connections matters. Licence sellers are not typically advertising on job boards.

Due diligence follows, and it is thorough by design. Clients need to understand the full history of any licence they are acquiring: every condition placed on it, every outstanding obligation, and the precise scope of what they will be authorised to sell once the transfer completes. Nothing surfaces after signing.

Finally, the team coordinates with legal advisers and the CAA to execute the transfer. This is the stage with the most administrative weight. Rachel Buscall Travel manages it so clients are not left chasing paperwork or making decisions blind about where their application stands.

“People come to us having already tried to figure this out alone,” Buscall notes. “What they find is that the process is manageable, but only once you know what questions to ask and who to ask them to. That is exactly the gap we fill.”

What Clients Say About Working With Rachel Buscall Travel

Sarah M. had spent four months trying to get an ATOL licence before she found Rachel Buscall Travel. She was a former corporate travel manager who knew the industry well enough to understand what she needed, but not well enough to know how to get it.

“I was not getting anywhere and I was about to give up on the whole idea. Rachel’s team had us through the acquisition within eight weeks. I am now trading, which is the only thing that matters.”

James T. came in with a different problem. He had found a licence he wanted to buy but could not work out what the conditions actually meant for his business.

“Rachel Buscall Travel explained it in plain English, told me which conditions were standard and which ones I needed to think carefully about, and made sure I was never signing anything I did not fully understand. That is not a small thing when you are making a serious financial commitment.”

Emma R. had left a senior role at a major UK tour operator and wanted to go independent. The ATOL process was the one thing standing between her and trading.

“I knew what an ATOL licence was. I did not know how to buy one or whether buying one was even possible. Rachel’s team answered both questions inside the first call. We had a deal agreed within six weeks. That would have taken me a year on my own, if I had managed it at all.”

Why Buying an Existing Licence Is Often Smarter Than Applying for a New One

A fresh CAA application is the route most people default to because it is the one they know exists. It is thorough, which is appropriate given what the licence authorises. It is also slow, carries no guaranteed timeline, and comes with application fees, bonding costs, and the accumulated cost of every month you are not yet trading. For operators who are ready to build now, that waiting period is not free.

Buying an existing licence changes the equation. The licence exists. Its history is documented. The conditions are known before you commit. For a buyer working with professional guidance, the acquisition route typically delivers more certainty, a faster path to market, and a lower total cost once the opportunity cost of waiting is factored in. For most clients, that means the difference between trading inside the year and still waiting two years from now.

“There are situations where a fresh application is the right call,” Buscall acknowledges. “But for most of our clients, who are commercial people with businesses ready to build, the acquisition route is faster and more predictable. We help them understand the difference so they can make the right decision for their situation.”

The Philosophy That Connects Rachel Ann Buscall’s Work

Rachel Ann Buscall’s view on this has not changed since her investment days: the people who most need good guidance are usually the ones who find it hardest to access. Industry insiders move in circles. Information stays in those circles. And the people building something new from outside them spend months learning what an informed conversation would have told them in an hour.

Rachel Buscall Travel is not trying to be the biggest name in travel licensing. It is trying to be useful to a specific group of people who are ready to move and need someone who actually knows the territory.

“If we can shorten the gap between someone’s ambition and their ability to execute, that is meaningful work,” says Buscall. That framing applies whether the subject is an alternative investment or an ATOL licence. The sector changes. The problem does not.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you actually buy an existing ATOL licence? Is that legal?

Yes. It is a legitimate, CAA-recognised route to authorisation. When a travel operator ceases trading or exits the market, their licence can be transferred to a new holder through a formal CAA process. Not a workaround. A proper transfer, with proper oversight. It is how a meaningful number of UK travel businesses get licensed every year, and it is what Rachel Buscall Travel specialises in.

How long does the acquisition process take?

Six to ten weeks for most clients. That is not a guarantee — it depends on the licence and the buyer’s circumstances. But it compares well against a fresh CAA application, which carries no defined timeline and no certainty of outcome. The acquisition route is faster because the licence already exists and has a documented history. The work is verification and transfer, not a ground-up assessment.

What is Rachel Ann Buscall’s background in travel?

She does not have one. Not in travel operations. That is precisely the point. Rachel Ann Buscall spent over a decade as the founder of a major UK alternative investment firm. Her expertise is compliance, regulated transactions, and helping clients understand what they are committing to before they sign anything. Those skills transfer directly to ATOL acquisitions. Anyone can sell a holiday. Reading a licence’s conditions and knowing which ones matter for your specific business model is a different skill entirely.

Who is Rachel Buscall Travel for?

Anyone who wants to build a UK travel business and needs an ATOL licence to do it. No prior travel industry experience required. Some clients come from travel backgrounds. Others arrive from finance, retail, or corporate careers. What they share is commercial intent and a preference for doing this properly the first time.

What if the licence I am acquiring has conditions attached?

All of them do. That is standard. What varies is what those conditions require of you as the new holder: your CAA bond size, the types of holidays you are authorised to sell, your financial reporting obligations. Rachel Buscall Travel’s due diligence process maps every condition before a client commits. If something represents a problem for the intended business model, it gets flagged before the acquisition progresses. Not after.

How do I get started?

Visit rachelbuscalltravel.co.uk and book an initial consultation. Buscall’s team will ask about your business, your timeline, and your budget, and tell you directly whether the acquisition route makes sense for your situation. If it does not, they will tell you that too.

How to Get Started With Rachel Buscall Travel

Rachel Buscall Travel works on a consultancy basis. Every client starts with an initial conversation: what you want to build, when you need to be trading, and whether the ATOL acquisition route is the right fit for your circumstances.

The clients who get the most from that first call are the ones who come in having already spent time hitting walls. They know what they want. They just need someone who knows how to get there.

If that sounds like your situation, visit rachelbuscalltravel.co.uk and book a time that works for you.