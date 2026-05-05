Leadership in Uncertainty: The Power of Timely Decisions

The conversation happens behind closed doors, or it doesn’t happen at all. A founder sits on feedback for three weeks. A senior leader delays announcing restructuring plans. Another waits for more data before committing to a strategic shift.

Shelley Bosworth watches this pattern repeat itself across boardrooms from Dubai to London. In her 25 years working through corporate ranks at KFC, Tesco, Starbucks and Haven before launching her coaching practice, she’s identified something that separates leaders who thrive under pressure from those who stall: it’s not what they feel, but what they do when uncertainty peaks.

“Resilience is often framed as something internal or reflective, but that is not where it actually shows up,” Bosworth argues. The real test arrives when decisions need making, difficult conversations need having, and action needs taking without the luxury of complete information.

Hesitation at the top doesn’t stay there.

What begins as a delayed decision at leadership level cascades through organisations faster than clarity ever does. Teams sense uncertainty. Momentum slows. Questions multiply. The phenomenon Bosworth calls the “shadow of the leader” takes hold—where leadership behaviour, whether decisive or hesitant, replicates itself throughout the business.

Bosworth now runs Shelley Bosworth Coaching International from Dubai, working with founders and senior leaders globally through one-to-one coaching, leadership development programmes and speaking engagements. Her focus centres on mindset, decision-making and performance at leadership level. What she observes most frequently isn’t a capability problem.

Pressure amplifies doubt.

Leaders who move confidently in stable conditions find themselves overthinking in volatile ones. They seek additional information. They wait for certainty that rarely arrives in moments demanding action. They try to stay across every detail, respond to every challenge, keep everything moving—and end up diluting focus instead of sharpening it.

The current environment hasn’t helped. Businesses globally face complexity that feels less predictable and increasingly demanding. Yet uncertainty itself isn’t new, Bosworth notes. What’s changed is the pace of it, the volume of it, and the constant pressure layered on top. While much attention focuses on managing or coping with that pressure, she argues the real question is how leaders actually perform within it.

That’s where a common misconception trips people up.

Many leaders believe confidence must arrive first—that they need to feel ready or certain before acting. Bosworth’s experience suggests the opposite. Confidence develops as a result of making decisions, following through, and seeing outcomes. Not before. Waiting to feel ready tends to keep people stuck precisely when movement matters most.

“Confidence is built through action,” she maintains. It emerges from making decisions with available information, taking responsibility for those choices, and adjusting when needed rather than remaining paralysed by indecision.

The shift, when it happens, tends to be straightforward. It starts with recognising where hesitation appears, acknowledging what’s being avoided, and focusing on what actually needs to happen next. Not theoretically. Practically. From there, it’s about taking the step—having the conversation, making the decision, moving things forward.

Those actions build something more durable than temporary confidence. They build trust in your own judgement. That’s what allows leaders to operate more effectively when stakes rise and certainty evaporates.

Bosworth challenges the prevailing narrative around resilience entirely. It’s not about staying calm, managing stress, or getting through challenging periods without burning out—though those matter. It’s about something more visible and measurable: how people think under pressure, how quickly they make decisions, whether they act or hesitate when things feel uncertain.

When stakes are high, leaders either step up and decide, or they hesitate, overthink, and avoid conversations they know need happening. The cost of that hesitation has grown significant. Delayed decisions mean reduced momentum. Avoided conversations create confusion within teams. Inconsistent action leads to uneven performance across the business.

Many leaders also fall into the trap of trying to do everything. The pressure to stay across every detail often leads to overload rather than effectiveness. When that happens, thinking slows. Decision-making suffers. Leaders begin questioning themselves, looking externally for answers, seeking more information before acting.

The problem? Certainty is rarely available in moments requiring action.

Bosworth’s approach combines her operational leadership background with practical mindset frameworks. She works to help clients separate what’s real from what’s assumed, make decisions with information available, and take action without waiting for complete certainty.

Right now, uncertainty isn’t receding. If anything, it’s becoming a constant feature of how businesses operate. The focus therefore cannot be on avoiding it, but on improving how leaders function within it. Because ultimately, resilience in leadership isn’t about coping with difficult conditions.

It’s about how you perform while you’re in them.