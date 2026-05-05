Buying a home in Los Angeles is expensive. That’s not news. But what catches a lot of buyers off guard isn’t the price — it’s the mortgage mistakes that quietly cost them thousands, sometimes tens of thousands, before they even get the keys.

Here are the five biggest ones.

Mistake 1: Sticking With One Lender

Most buyers walk straight into their personal bank, hear a rate, and figure that’s the deal. It isn’t.

In a market where home prices are what they are in LA, a half-percent difference in your interest rate can swing the total cost of your loan by tens of thousands of dollars. That’s not a rounding error — that’s a real number.

A Los Angeles mortgage broker shops dozens of lenders at once, comparing rates and loan terms on your behalf. It costs you nothing extra. You just get more options. Visit www.los-angeles-mortgage.com to start comparing.

Mistake 2: Skipping Pre-Approval

Here’s how this plays out: you fall in love with a house, make an offer, and lose to a buyer who showed up pre-approved. It happens constantly in LA.

Pre-approval takes a few days. It tells you exactly what you can afford, it signals to sellers that you’re serious, and it speeds up closing. Sellers here consistently choose pre-approved buyers — not because they have to, but because it reduces their risk.

Do it before you start touring homes. Not after.

Mistake 3: Assuming There’s Only One Type of Loan

Conventional 30-year fixed. That’s what most people picture when they think mortgage. But that’s just one option, and for a lot of LA buyers, it’s not even the best one.

Veterans and active-duty service members can buy with zero down using a VA loan — no private mortgage insurance required. First-time buyers might qualify for an FHA loan at 3.5% down. Buyers in higher-end neighborhoods often need a jumbo loan. And if you’re planning to sell or refinance within five to seven years? An adjustable-rate mortgage could start you off at a lower rate and save real money in the short term.

Worth exploring before you just default to the obvious. More at www.los-angeles-mortgage.com/loan-types.

Mistake 4: Messing With Your Finances After Pre-Approval

This one blindsides people.

You’re pre-approved, you’re in escrow, everything feels fine — and then you buy a car. Or open a new credit card. Or switch jobs. Any of those moves can shift your debt-to-income ratio, trigger underwriting flags, and suddenly your closing is delayed or, worse, falls apart entirely.

Once you’re pre-approved: freeze. Don’t open new accounts, don’t make big purchases, don’t change employers without talking to your broker first. The finish line is close — don’t trip over it.

Mistake 5: Obsessing Over the Interest Rate

The rate matters. Obviously. But it’s one number in a longer equation.

Origination fees, closing costs, the annual percentage rate — these shape the real cost of the loan. A slightly higher rate with lower fees can actually be cheaper than the “best rate” offer you got across town. The numbers don’t always work the way you’d expect.

Always ask your broker to walk you through the full loan estimate — not just the headline rate — so you’re comparing loans on equal footing.

Work With Someone Who Knows the LA Market

The Los Angeles housing market doesn’t slow down for anyone. Neither does the mortgage process. A local broker who knows both can save you from every mistake on this list.

Call 310-571-5750 or visit www.los-angeles-mortgage.com for a free consultation and rate quote.

Los Angeles Mortgage is a licensed mortgage brokerage serving buyers and homeowners throughout greater LA. Specializing in FHA, VA, conventional, jumbo, and reverse mortgage loans.