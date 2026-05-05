Forty-three working days. That’s how much time the average UK small business leader spends each year thinking about cashflow, liquidity and working capital, according to research commissioned by HSBC UK.

Nearly two months of mental energy consumed not by strategy, innovation or growth, but by the grinding anxiety of whether there’s enough money in the bank.

The study of 1,200 business owners and senior decision-makers, conducted with Professor Pablo Muñoz of Durham University Business School, revealed something more troubling still: Britain’s entrepreneurs are operating near cognitive breaking point. The research measured mental load across finance, operations and strategy, scoring leaders at 15.3 out of a possible 20—a level Muñoz describes as “near-maximum.”

“Running a business is an extreme occupation,” Muñoz observed. “It can be deeply rewarding, creative and meaningful, but it also exposes people to a level of responsibility that is difficult to switch off from.”

More than half—55%—of SME leaders admitted cashflow concerns occupy their attention even when trying to focus on other responsibilities. Another 53% said financial anxiety makes concentrating on strategic priorities harder.

The consequences ripple outward. Six in ten say working capital constraints are holding back growth ambitions. Over a quarter have postponed hiring. Twenty-two per cent delayed investment. A fifth put off entering new markets entirely.

For internationally active businesses, the burden intensifies. Half of SMEs trading across borders report heightened stress when global conditions turn volatile—and conditions have been volatile. Tariff uncertainty, currency swings and geopolitical tension have made cross-border cashflow particularly fraught. Forty-three per cent cite it as a source of strain.

That volatility feeds directly into the cognitive overload already affecting leaders, amplifying pressures that were high to begin with. Even businesses trading internationally only occasionally report feeling the impact when conditions shift.

“SME leaders are already operating at near-maximum mental load, meaning most are running close to capacity,” Muñoz explained. “When cashflow anxiety is added to that, it compounds the burden and crowds out the headspace needed for strategic thinking. That is not just a personal cost, it is a quiet drag on business potential.”

The mental arithmetic never stops. Will the payment clear in time? Can we afford to reorder stock? Should we chase that invoice again? Each question chips away at the bandwidth needed for bigger decisions—the kind that determine whether a business stagnates or scales.

Business leaders estimate they could redirect an average of five hours per week towards growth if they had more predictable access to working capital. Five hours sounds modest until you multiply it across 52 weeks: 260 hours a year currently lost to financial friction.

HSBC UK launched TradePay earlier this year to address part of this challenge, aiming to simplify access to working capital and streamline supplier payments. The tool sits within a broader trade finance landscape that includes competitors like Santander’s trade services, Barclays’ supply chain finance offerings, and fintech challengers such as Kriya and Hokodo, all vying to ease the cashflow crunch facing small exporters.

Stephanie Betant, HSBC UK’s Head of Trade and Working Capital Solutions, framed the problem as structural rather than purely financial. “The international growth opportunity for SMEs is huge but we know they face barriers accessing the capital and support they need to release their full potential.”

“It’s not just about access to finance,” Betant added. “It’s about reducing complexity, improving visibility and giving business leaders the confidence to make decisions and focus on growth.”

For Dessislava Bell, who co-founded fashion brand Saint and Sofia, the issue is acute. “As a growing business, managing cashflow and supplier payments is a core part of how we operate, particularly given the seasonal nature of the fashion industry and the need to respond quickly to changing demand,” Bell said. “When you’re balancing multiple priorities, cashflow can quickly take up a lot of mental space.”

Saint and Sofia works with small, independent suppliers, making reliable payment schedules critical to maintaining relationships. “We work closely with small, independent suppliers, so maintaining strong relationships and paying them reliably is incredibly important to us,” Bell explained. “Using TradePay has allowed us to take a more proactive approach, giving us the flexibility to invest in inventory and respond to demand, while reducing administrative burden and freeing up time to focus on growing the business.”

The bank committed earlier this year to extending its lending for businesses through UK Export Finance to £3 billion, part of a broader push to support exporters navigating uncertain trade conditions. UKEF, the government’s export credit agency, backs lending to UK companies selling overseas, reducing risk for banks and improving access to finance for businesses that might otherwise struggle to secure funding.

Betant positioned the move within a wider resilience narrative. “The UK’s SMEs are incredibly resilient. By simplifying trade finance and payment processes, solutions like TradePay can help remove friction, reduce uncertainty and free up valuable time and headspace for businesses to grow and make faster, more confident decisions.”

Yet the research suggests the problem runs deeper than any single product can solve. Cognitive load doesn’t disappear just because one friction point eases—it shifts, redistributes, finds new outlets. What the Durham study reveals is entrepreneurs operating at the upper limits of what’s sustainable, with little buffer for shocks.

“If businesses can reduce friction around financial management and improve predictability, it can help ease that burden and give leaders more headspace to focus on their strategic priorities,” Muñoz noted, offering a pragmatic rather than transformative assessment.

He suggested three steps for reducing the burden: improving visibility over payments and working capital to build confidence; simplifying financial management tasks through digital tools and automation; and actively protecting time for strategic thinking so growth priorities aren’t crowded out by day-to-day pressures.

Whether those steps prove sufficient remains unclear. What the figures make plain is that Britain’s small business leaders are spending roughly two months a year trapped in mental loops about money—time they can’t afford to lose, but can’t seem to reclaim.