Atlassian Stock Has Lost More Than Two-Thirds of Its Value — and Wall Street Still Sees Upside

When a software company’s stock is down 54% so far this year, there’s a certain stillness that falls over its earnings week. The Slack channels become less active than normal. The all-hands meetings are rescheduled. To be honest, the senior engineers don’t check the ticker every twenty minutes because they don’t see why somebody would do that to themselves.

Atlassian is now feeling that way, and its earnings report is set for April 30. Anyone owning shares at the all-time high of $458.13 back in October 2021 would have thought the stock’s closing price of $69.22 on April 27 was ridiculous. Strangely, however, the analysts who cover the company have not given up.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) — Key Information Details Company Name Atlassian Corporation Ticker Symbol NASDAQ: TEAM Founded 2002 Co-Founders Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar Global HQ Sydney, Australia U.S. HQ San Francisco, California Employees Approximately 13,813 Core Products Jira, Confluence, Loom, Jira Service Management, Rovo Recent Closing Price (Apr 27, 2026) $69.22 52-Week High $242.00 (May 2025) 52-Week Low $56.01 (April 10, 2026) All-Time High $458.13 (October 29, 2021) Market Capitalization About $19.39 billion YTD Performance Down roughly 53.8% in 2026 Analyst Consensus Buy, with average target ~$170 Next Earnings Report April 30, 2026

When viewed simply, the numbers are horrifying. TEAM is currently trading over 70% below its 52-week high of $242, which it reached in May 2025 prior to the start of the decline. Atlassian’s market capitalization, which is close to $19.4 billion, puts it in an awkward middle ground where it is too large to be disregarded and too damaged to be praised. The price-earnings ratio is negative 96, which indicates that the business is not profitable and that the calculations don’t actually make sense. Five years later, investors who invested $1,000 in Atlassian are looking at a return of about $300, which is comparable to a savings account.

Strangely, the underlying business has not collapsed. For three straight quarters, Cloud Net Revenue Retention has been above 120%, a statistic that Wall Street typically honors. The company increased its forecast for cloud revenue in fiscal 2026 by $62 million. Among the biggest clients, logo retention is close to 98%.

Hundreds of thousands of engineering teams around the world continue to use Jira and Confluence on a regular basis; most business software founders would commit small crimes to attain this level of stickiness. Nevertheless, the stock continues to decline. There’s a feeling that the market is pricing in existential dread about what AI will do to business SaaS over the next three years rather than just the financials.

Some of that anxiety eased briefly on April 24, when SAP reported strong first-quarter earnings and confirmed its long-term cloud outlook. Riding the industry-wide relief that artificial intelligence might not be subtly undermining the enterprise software business model, Atlassian shares surged 5.8% to settle at $71.54 that day.

The demonstration failed. The stock had returned to $69 by Monday of the following week. Investors appear to think that the SAP read-through was more sentimental than substantive. When attempting to identify a bottom, that kind of distinction is crucial.

Atlassian Stock

The Sydney-based co-founders Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar, who established the business without a conventional sales force and transformed bootstrapped engineering culture into a public corporate milestone, have been less visible in public than they were two years ago. The business is still run by Cannon-Brookes. Farquhar moved into a position on the board. Even after the share drop, both are still incredibly wealthy on paper.

However, compared to the 2021 high, the cultural moment—when Atlassian was cited as evidence that a 13,000-person business software company could be built from outside Silicon Valley without American venture capital—feels farther away. Bear-flag breakdown calls and chart patterns forecasting an additional 65% decline abound in the TradingView forums. The optimists continue to point to the 22 covering analysts who have an average price target of about $170, indicating that the stock should more than double in a year.

The day-to-day operations of the corporation appear rather normal when one walks through its Sydney headquarters or San Francisco office. Releases are shipped by engineers. Standups are conducted by product managers. Recruiters are still hiring, but they do it more carefully. Enterprise software has seen this previously, and it’s difficult to ignore how disconnected the actual reality seems from the share price narrative.

Investors will learn from the April 30 earnings release whether the decline has a floor, whether the AI narrative has actually begun to hurt the company’s bottom line, or whether this is simply the lengthy, ugly correction of a stock that raced too hot in 2021 and is now taking on its true form. In any case, the upcoming sessions will be keenly monitored. Most likely closer than the last few.