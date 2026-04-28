Cisco Stock Price Hits a Quiet Record as AI Networking Demand Reshapes a 41-Year-Old Company

On a Wednesday afternoon, strolling around Cisco’s San Jose headquarters, you wouldn’t think the company’s stock had just experienced its finest year in twenty years. Like most big-tech campuses these days, the buildings are situated low and broad along Tasman Drive, flanked by parking lots that empty at five-thirty. Lanyards hanging, engineers meandered between structures. recruiters responding to emails.

It doesn’t appear to be very dramatic. However, since April 2025, CSCO shares have increased by around 60%, closing close to $88 in late April 2026 and stretching the 52-week range to a high of $90.45. That kind of rerating is significant for a company that was viewed as a slow-growth dividend investment throughout the most of the 2010s.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) — Key Information Details Company Name Cisco Systems, Inc. Ticker Symbol NASDAQ: CSCO Founded 1984 Headquarters San Jose, California CEO Charles H. (Chuck) Robbins Employees Approximately 86,200 Recent Closing Price Around $88.26 (April 27, 2026) 52-Week High $90.45 52-Week Low $56.42 One-Year Return Roughly +56% to +62% Market Capitalization Approximately $350 billion Price-Earnings Ratio About 31.31 Dividend Yield Around 1.84% Average Daily Volume Approximately 17.4 million shares Latest Innovation Universal Quantum Switch prototype Notable Risk Event Firewall vulnerability (“Firestarter” backdoor) Investor Resource SEC EDGAR filings

Artificial intelligence is, of course, the narrative that propels the run. Cisco has positioned itself as the networking layer behind the AI buildout, discreetly and with the kind of meticulous attention the business has always valued. The story is supported by the numbers. Through the second quarter of fiscal 2026, orders for AI infrastructure exceeded $2.1 billion, and the business anticipates spending over $5 billion for the entire year.

In the same quarter, networking revenue increased by 21%. During the earnings call, CEO Chuck Robbins used a statement that seemed a little out of character for him: “our strongest year ever.” He then supported it with increased guidance. Following the print on margin concerns, the stock briefly declined, but the overall trend persisted.

The rerating is intriguing because of how outdated Cisco was a few years ago. For the majority of 2022 and 2023, tech investors saw the business as a low-growth, mature networking incumbent that was overlooked by those pursuing the AI trade but useful for portfolios that need a 2% yield. The story seemed well established. The calculus changed at some point in late 2024.

Networking equipment was needed at a scale no one had predicted for hyperscale data center expansion. Switching, security, and observability that seamlessly integrated with the current Cisco footprint were required by enterprise clients developing private AI implementations. Long dismissed as historical weight, the company’s 41-year customer connection base began to resemble the ideal moat AI infrastructure.

The enthusiasm was further boosted by the news about quantum networking in late April. Cisco introduced the Universal Quantum Switch, a research prototype intended to link quantum computers with various architectures, such as IonQ’s trapped-ion systems and IBM’s superconducting machines.

Cisco Stock

Until you read the technical paper and see that the use case is more realistic than the headlines imply, this kind of announcement sounds like science fiction. Shortly after, UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and $95 price target. JPMorgan increased their goal as well. Analysts who previously dismissed Cisco as a stable but uninteresting holding seem to be beginning to price in something more ambitious.

Not everything has been tidy. Earlier this year, U.S. federal agencies were caught in the explosion radius when a state-sponsored actor took advantage of a firewall vulnerability. Given that security is one of the company’s biggest growth areas, the “Firestarter” backdoor, as it came to be called, caused a flurry of bad press and momentarily sparked concerns about Cisco’s security heritage.

After the news, the stock fell, but it quickly rose again. For the time being, investors appear to think that the AI infrastructure story is more important than the security problem. Whether or when additional defects appear and whether or not enterprise clients react patiently will determine whether or not that calculation is accurate.

It’s difficult to ignore how bizarre the larger image appears. One of the most well-known companies from the dot-com era, Cisco peaked about $80 in 2000 before falling and then trading in a range for 20 years. For everyone who held the stock during the protracted flat period, the fact that shares are currently teasing all-time highs and reaching them through AI infrastructure rather than the initial internet build-out feels like a quiet vindication.

It’s actually unclear if the rerating has already absorbed the optimism or if the following leg up calls for another set of beats. The macro environment, the outlook changes, and the results cadence will all be important. As this develops, it appears like Cisco’s second act is at last being priced like a first act, and the trading floor appears satisfied with the analogy.