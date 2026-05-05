Babek Ismayil cleared the first hurdle on 30 April, earning his spot among 90 entrepreneurs competing for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026. The OneDome founder now faces the programme’s toughest regional gauntlet: London, where competition has historically proved most fierce.

The shortlist spans automotive manufacturers, FMCG brands, and technology platforms. Ten will advance to the UK final.

What got Ismayil noticed was growth that defies typical startup trajectories. Since 2022, OneDome’s revenue has exploded 15,500% whilst remaining profitable—a combination that catches attention in a sector where cash burn often accompanies expansion. The housing and fintech platform now processes approximately £1.4 billion in mortgage volume monthly, working through a network exceeding 500 brokers nationwide.

That scale places OneDome among Britain’s largest mortgage platforms, though the company operates differently from traditional brokerages. The platform bundles property discovery, mortgage origination, legal services, insurance, and financial planning into what it calls a “retail-style product”—everything needed to purchase a home at a fixed price.

“Being named a London finalist is a tremendous honour,” Ismayil said. “This recognition reflects the relentless drive of the entire OneDome team. We have worked tirelessly to transform the property market, and we are just getting started.”

Starting. That’s the telling word.

The numbers suggest momentum rather than plateau. Deloitte ranked OneDome the fourth fastest-growing fintech and 17th fastest-growing technology company in its Fast 50 rankings for 2025. By 2026, the Sunday Times Tech 100 placed it sixth for growth across all technology firms—a climb that indicates acceleration rather than consolidation.

Independent judges will now assess the London finalists, whittling 90 candidates down to ten for the national final. The overall UK winner, announced at a celebration dinner in November 2026, earns the right to represent Britain at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2027. Previous winners have leveraged the recognition to access capital, partnerships, and international expansion opportunities.

Ally Scott, co-partner lead for Entrepreneur Of The Year UK, framed this year’s cohort in terms that emphasised durability over flash. “This year’s regional finalists demonstrate bold leadership, long-term vision and a clear commitment to building businesses that create value – not only for their customers, but for communities and the wider UK economy,” Scott said. “They are truly exceptional leaders and exemplify the strength of the UK’s entrepreneurial talent.”

For OneDome, the recognition arrives as the platform pushes beyond home purchases into what it describes as the “full lifecycle of home ownership and personal finance.” The AI-powered technology aims to replace fragmented, manual processes—conveyancing, mortgage applications, insurance policies handled separately—with integrated digital workflows.

Backed by Channel 4 Ventures alongside family offices spanning the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Australia, OneDome has assembled capital without the headline-grabbing venture rounds that typically accompany fintech growth stories. That capital-efficient approach likely contributed to its Deloitte and Sunday Times rankings, where profitability remains a differentiator.

The mortgage market provides both opportunity and competition. Established platforms like Habito, Trussle, and Molo have pursued similar digitisation strategies, whilst traditional brokers have launched their own technology plays. OneDome’s bundled approach—combining property search with the full transaction stack—represents a bet that customers want consolidation rather than best-of-breed point solutions.

Whether that thesis holds will play out over quarters, not months. For now, Ismayil faces a more immediate test: convincing judges that OneDome’s growth story has staying power.

The timeline offers little room for distraction. Judging runs through the summer, with finalists announced ahead of the autumn programme. By November, one of the 90 regional finalists will hold the UK title. The rest return to building their businesses, recognition in hand but prize elsewhere.

What happens between now and November matters less for the award itself than for the business fundamentals judges will scrutinise. Revenue trajectory, market position, leadership depth, scalability—the metrics that separate breakout growth from one-time surges.

OneDome’s monthly mortgage volume suggests scale already achieved. The question judges will probe is whether that scale translates to defensible competitive advantage or simply reflects a rising market tide.

For Ismayil, the competition offers validation that extends beyond trophies. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, headline sponsored by Julius Baer International, carries weight with institutional investors, potential partners, and the talent market. Finalists often report recruitment and partnership conversations that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

The path forward is clear: impress the judging panel, reach the final ten, make the case in November. Ninety started the race in London alone. By year’s end, one UK entrepreneur will represent the country on the world stage.

Ismayil has five months to prove OneDome’s growth wasn’t an anomaly but the foundation of something larger. The judges will decide if the property market transformation he promises is underway or still aspirational.