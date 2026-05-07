Gulf Economies Brace for the Worst Crisis Since the Pandemic

Anyone who has been on the docks at Jebel Ali or Fujairah in recent weeks has witnessed the unique calm that descends upon a large port when the ships cease moving. Normally moving constantly, the cranes are idle. Lines of lorries waiting to load LNG containers are quieter than normal. Because there isn’t enough business to fill the day, the bunker boats that refill passing tankers tie up early in the afternoon.

This kind of operational stop has not occurred in the Gulf since the worst weeks of the pandemic, and maritime CEOs, oil merchants, and government economists from Riyadh to Doha are already publicly drawing comparisons.

Topic Snapshot Details Subject Severe economic downturn across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies Trigger Regional conflict and disruption of the Strait of Hormuz Affected Region Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman Forecasters Cited Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs Worst-Case Contraction Estimate Up to 14% for countries without bypass infrastructure Saudi Arabia Outlook Roughly 2.6% growth, cushioned by the East-West Pipeline UAE Status Stagnating growth, liquidity strains, central bank support packages Bahrain Vulnerability Sovereign debt above 130% of GDP Sectors Hit Beyond Oil Tourism, hospitality, retail diversification programs Sovereign Wealth Cushion Trillion-dollar reserves across the GCC Expected Recovery Window Stretching into the second half of 2026

Naturally, the regional war that has resulted in what amounts to a partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the trigger. This small river typically carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and a significant portion of its LNG. When traffic stops, the effects spread quickly.

The most vulnerable nations now face possible contractions of up to 14% after Oxford Economics and Goldman Sachs drastically reduced their growth projections for the GCC. This type of shock necessitates a thorough reevaluation of the year’s fiscal projections for economies that had been accustomed to consistent oil income and ambitious diversification initiatives.

The issue has been made worse by the harm done to the electricity infrastructure. Attacks on important facilities, such as the reported assault on the port of Fujairah, have eliminated operating capability that is difficult for the region to quickly replace.

Fujairah has strategic importance much beyond its actual size due to its position as one of the biggest bunkering centers in the world and a vital substitute for traffic that depends on Hormuz. Global shipping timetables are affected by even little disruptions when that hub stops. The cost of insurance for tankers entering the area has increased significantly, which amounts to a tax on each barrel that is able to travel.

Due to its location and long-standing infrastructure design, Saudi Arabia appears to be able to withstand the shock somewhat better than its neighbors. The Strait of Hormuz is completely avoided by the East-West Pipeline, which transports crude from the eastern fields across the nation to the Red Sea coast at Yanbu.

Currently, one of the most precious assets in the Gulf is that one piece of infrastructure that is frequently disregarded in normal times. Saudi growth is currently predicted by Goldman Sachs and others to be about 2.6%, which is far lower than pre-conflict projections but still positive. Speaking with economists in Riyadh, it seems that the Kingdom has been discreetly relieved by the current success of its pipeline planning and diversification efforts.

The UAE is in a more precarious situation. More damage has been done to Dubai and Abu Dhabi than the official figures initially indicated. The UAE central bank has implemented extensive assistance and resilience measures in response to the emergence of liquidity stress in certain areas of the banking industry.

As foreign tourists put off travel, tourism, which had been one of the most promising aspects of the Emirates’ diversification narrative, has drastically slowed. Dubai’s hotel occupancy has fallen to levels not seen since the early months of the pandemic. The well-known shopping centers are still open, but the foot traffic reveals a more subdued tale.

Gulf Economies Brace for the Worst Crisis Since the Pandemic

Of all the GCC economies, Kuwait and Qatar are experiencing the most severe interruptions. Neither has significant bypass infrastructure that can withstand the impact, and both rely nearly exclusively on ocean export routes for their LNG and oil. In any other situation, the contraction figures associated with these two nations in recent forecasts—which occasionally reach double digits—would be seen as calamitous. The sovereign wealth funds that have been accumulated over decades are the reason they are being absorbed without causing an immediate budgetary panic. The reserves of the Kuwait Investment Authority and the Qatar Investment Authority are sufficient to lessen the impact, but they are not limitless.

Bahrain is near the bottom of the resilience list, which is unsettling. It is the most susceptible of the GCC governments due to sovereign debt exceeding 130% of GDP, a lower reserve buffer, and few opportunities for diversification. Before the year is out, Bahrain might require explicit financial support from its larger Gulf neighbors, according to conversations with regional bond traders. Oman is in the middle, with considerably superior fundamentals. Both are keeping an eye on the Strait of Hormuz scenario with the level of attention that only comes from real financial risk.

Long-term effects are just as important as short-term ones. Over the past five years, the GCC has worked to diversify away from oil and toward technology, artificial intelligence, tourism, and services. The NEOM project in Saudi Arabia. The AI sovereign fund of the UAE. Qatar’s cloud infrastructure investment. To finance the shift, all of them rely on steady income streams from the energy industry.

The region may have to make difficult decisions about which diversification initiatives continue and which are quietly postponed if the war continues into the second half of 2026. Speaking with senior advisors in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, there is a sense that the coming year will show if these megaprojects were partially an artifact of exceptionally prosperous times or whether they were designed to withstand a crisis like this one.

There will be recovery. The Gulf has often withstood tougher conditions and come out stronger. However, it is unlikely that things will return to normal quickly. Rebuilding supply chains takes time. Slowly, insurance markets recalibrate. Once shaken, investor confidence gradually recovers. For the time being, the leaders of the region are acting as seasoned operators do in such situations. They are quietly getting ready for a longer storm than they had anticipated, cooperating with one another, and relying on reserves. The epidemic analogy may be overdone, but in this instance, it’s the most accurate framing that anyone in the Gulf has discovered to date.