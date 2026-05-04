Aldi’s New US Store Format , Inside the Modular Redesign That Could Reshape American Grocery Shopping

The freshly opened Aldi store in Portland, Maine, is roughly the same size as the chain’s other more than 2,400 US stores. The aisles are narrow. The front is where the bagging counters are located. To be released from the corral, the shopping carts still need a quarter. First-time Aldi shoppers are a little anxious about their bagging readiness because the cashiers still scan items quickly.

The majority of what constitutes an Aldi visit hasn’t changed in decades. But beneath the well-known exterior, the business is discreetly testing what could turn out to be the biggest store design makeover in its US history. The Aldi that most consumers remember from five years ago is not nearly the Aldi that will expand throughout America in 2026.

Aldi New US Store Format — Key Information Details Retailer Aldi Country of Origin Germany US Footprint Over 2,400 stores 2026 New Store Target More than 180 new locations States Affected (2026) 31 Test Launch Location Aventura, Florida Test Launch Period Late 2025 Design Partner Landini Associates Design Partner Country Australia Design Type Adaptable modular redesign Recent Store Opening Portland, Maine US Anniversary 50 years in the United States Anniversary Merchandise Keychains, candles, tumblers, sweatshirts International Operations US, Australia, Germany, UK, Ireland Austrian/European Brand Hofer (Austria, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, Switzerland)

This year alone, the business is opening over 180 new stores in 31 states, with a special emphasis on the Midwest and Southeast. It’s a rather fast pace. In a single year, the majority of traditional grocery chains find it difficult to open even a few hundred new locations.

Aldi has been expanding its presence in the US at a rate that has quietly disrupted areas where long-standing competitors thought they had secure positions. Alongside the expansion is an equally significant design experiment that started testing in Aventura, Florida, in late 2025. Additional trials are scheduled to take place around the nation in 2026.

The Australian is the design partner. Aldi has been collaborating with Sydney-based brand and design firm Landini Associates on what they refer to as an adaptable modular redesign, which is a flexible store template that can be set up for conventional suburban supermarkets, smaller urban footprints, or whatever real estate happens to be available in a given market. The revamp is intended to address the strategic issue that has been subtly impeding Aldi’s growth for years.

The chain’s typical store layout has been tailored for particular suburban lot sizes, which make it difficult to adapt to crowded metropolitan environments or peculiar real estate arrangements. Locations that the usual format couldn’t fit into are made possible by a modular template that can expand and compress in various ways.

The public’s closest window into the real appearance of the new format is the Aventura test site. Florida was an ideal location to test the revamp because it is one of Aldi’s fastest-growing markets. The project shows that Aldi is prepared to change its physical retail presence in ways the company hasn’t really tried at this size previously, even though the chain has remained largely silent about specifics.

Aldi’s New US Store Format

It’s truly uncertain if the well-known “aisle of shame”—the central middle aisle where Aldi rotates limited-edition items like air fryers and inflatable kayaks—will survive the facelift in a recognizable form. Although the chain’s emphasis on low prices and operational effectiveness is unwavering, the surrounding shopping experience seems to be actively being reevaluated.

Beyond the building, this makeover is significant because of the cultural milieu around Aldi in 2026. Over the last ten years, the chain has subtly emerged as one of the most cherished grocery brands among younger American consumers. Millions of people watch TikTok haul videos with Aldi merchandise. There are hundreds of thousands of members in Reddit groups devoted to talking about the chain’s time-limited merchandise.

The phrase “aisle of shame” itself developed naturally among the chain’s clientele before Aldi implicitly adopted it. Low prices, treasure-hunt branding, and a purposeful scarcity model have created cult-level loyalty that more conventional supermarkets are truly envious of.

This year’s 50th anniversary celebration in the US, which featured limited-edition branded items like keychains, candles, tumblers, and sweatshirts, effectively reflected the chain’s cultural moment. Walking through any of Aldi’s more recent locations gives the impression that the company has been discreetly finding out how to be affordable without feeling cheap—something that other supermarket chains haven’t yet figured out.

The next phase of that larger project will be the new modular store format assuming the deployment aligns with the early signs. Over the next few years, Aldi plans to increase its number of US shops from 2,400 to 3,000 or more. The more intriguing tale is the remodeling that establishes how those 600 locations will truly feel to shop in. The countrywide trials that will take place over the following 12 months will begin to yield definitive responses regarding the version of Aldi that will define the chain’s next ten years.