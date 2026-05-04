The Costco Heated Socks Safety Warning , 208,000 Pairs Recalled Over Burn Risks

Earlier this month, the recall notification for 32 Degrees HEAT Heated Socks arrived in inboxes throughout Costco’s membership base. It contained wording that isn’t often associated with consumer clothing. an overheated battery. burns of the first degree. burns of the second degree.

Customers are advised to stop using the approximately 208,000 pairs of black battery-heated socks that Costco sold between August 2025 and March 2026 right away and return them to any Costco location for a full refund. Even by the standards of small-electronics product safety actions, this specific recall is unique due to the combination of the number of impacted pairs, the type of injuries, and the customer use case.

32 Degrees HEAT Heated Socks Recall — Key Information Details Brand 32 Degrees Product 32 Degrees HEAT Heated Socks (black) Retailer Costco Pairs Recalled Approximately 208,000 Sales Period August 2025 – March 2026 Sizes Affected Medium, large, extra-large Primary Hazard Battery pack overheating Reported Injuries More than a dozen first- and second-degree burns Federal Agency Consumer Product Safety Commission Affected Item Numbers 1872150, 1913659, 1913660, 1913661 Recall Phone Number 833-997-2452 Recall Email recall@32degrees.com Recall Website 32degrees.com/recall Refund Process Return to any Costco location Identifying Mark “32° HEAT” on the battery pack

On the surface, the product appears to be fairly simple. In the US, battery-heated socks have grown in popularity as a cold-weather gear, especially for outdoor workers, hunters, hikers, and skiers who spend a lot of time in frigid climates.

A tiny lithium-ion battery pack that clips into the sock and powers heating elements dispersed throughout the foot and lower leg powers the 32 Degrees brand, which is available at Costco for less than $30 a pair. In recent years, the technology has advanced significantly. In general, the category has proven to be trustworthy. When the recall reaches this level, it indicates that a particular issue occurred.

The recall notice’s hazard description provides some insight into how the failure mode develops. When engaging in high-intensity activities that combine heat, friction, wetness, and pressure, the battery pack may overheat. In practically any situation where you would actually wear heated socks, that is a helpful description.

Snow shoveling, hiking, skiing, and working on an outdoor crew all require some mix of those four elements. A fault that only manifests in exceptional circumstances is not covered by the recall. It explains a flaw that could appear while the product is being used as intended. Even if the rate of failure throughout the 208,000 pairs sold is still quite low in absolute terms, more than a dozen reported burn incidents to date indicate the failure isn’t theoretical.

Compared to other channels, the Costco channel makes the recall logistically easier. Costco has a recall response process that is more effective than what most third-party retailers can provide thanks to its well-established willingness to accept returns with little difficulty and membership-based purchase tracking, which allows the retailer to directly identify the majority of affected customers.

Customers who are impacted can return to any Costco location for a complete refund without having to wait for a pre-paid shipping label or traverse the manufacturer’s separate recall website. Convenience is important when using the product continues to result in documented burn damage.

The Costco Heated Socks Safety Warning

The cultural background of 32 Degrees is what gives the narrative an additional level of complexity. With a portfolio that now includes heated clothing, base layers, lightweight jackets, and other temperature-management items, the company has grown to be one of Costco’s dependable garment partners over the past several years. Because the products typically fulfill their value claim, Costco customers have a tendency to trust the 32 Degrees label.

This kind of recall, which is linked to a battery-powered device with burns as the failure mechanism, may have long-term effects on the brand that extend beyond the recall’s immediate financial costs. How the next few months unfold will determine if 32 Degrees handles the matter in a way that maintains the consumer trust they’ve earned or whether the recall causes long-term harm to the brand’s reputation in the heated-apparel category.

When considering the larger category, it seems that battery-heated clothing has been expanding more quickly than the surrounding safety infrastructure. Retailers nationwide now frequently carry heated socks, heated coats, heated gloves, and other lithium-ion-powered cold-weather gear. For the most part, the technology functions properly. When they do occur, the failure modes typically include heat, fire, or burns—exactly the kinds of situations that most customers don’t consider when purchasing a $30 pair of socks.

The 32 Degrees recall is by no means the first or the final product safety action in the category. Check the item numbers, call 32 Degrees using the recall number, and return the socks to Costco for a refund if you bought the impacted socks between August 2025 and March 2026. The ease of use is real. There is a genuine justification for its use.