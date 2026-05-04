Vibe Coding is Dead , Why Apple Just Purged 10,000 AI-Generated Apps from the iOS App Store

The “vibe coding is dead” narrative used in some headlines doesn’t completely capture the essence of the Apple App Store policy dispute that has been quietly unfolding throughout March and April of 2026. The plot itself is more measured and, in some respects, more captivating. Ten thousand AI-generated apps have not been removed by Apple.

Citing safety concerns, Apple has removed one vibe-coding software and prevented at least two others from upgrading in the software Store, including Replit. Anything, the app that was removed, was brought back to the market on April 3 following a brief hiatus. The precise number of apps that are directly impacted by the crackdown is in the single digits. It has sparked a much wider cultural dialogue.

Apple Vibe Coding Crackdown — Key Information Details Platform Apple App Store Affected Tools Replit, Vibecode, Anything Replit Status Updates blocked since January 2026 Anything Removed March 26, 2026 Anything Returned April 3, 2026 Vibecode Status Update rejected Key Rule Cited App Store Review Guideline 2.5.2 Term Coined By Andrej Karpathy, February 2025 Karpathy’s Definition “Fully giving in to the vibes” with AI code generation Apple Services Revenue (FY) $109 billion Apple Services Gross Margin Above 75% App Store Commission 15% to 30% Reference Reporting The Information, MacRumors Apple’s Approved AI Tool Xcode AI agent (February 2026) Replit App Ranking Dropped from #1 to #3 in free developer tools

The truly fascinating topic that the policy debate is grappling with is vibe coding itself. Andrej Karpathy, an AI researcher, first used the phrase in February 2025. The idea is simple: you express your needs in normal language and an AI will create and execute the code instead of you creating it yourself. According to Karpathy, it’s “fully giving in to the vibes,” abandoning manual implementation in favor of relying on the AI to do it.

As model quality increased and tools like Cursor, Replit, and others created specialized environments around it, the workflow took off during 2025. Individuals with no prior experience with software began creating useful applications by outlining their needs. The attraction was the accessibility. Paradoxically, accessibility turned become a regulatory issue.

Guideline 2.5.2 of the App Store Review regulations governs Apple’s particular objection. According to the rule, apps must be self-contained within their bundles and cannot read or write data outside of the specified container region. They also cannot download, install, or run code that adds or modifies the app’s features or functionality, including those of other apps.

By its very nature, vibe coding tools create and execute new code instantly. Apple has not pre-reviewed that code. Apple examines code before it runs on iPhones, which is the entire purpose of the App Store gatekeeping mechanism. Apps that use vibe coding flip the model. There would inevitably be conflict.

The majority of coverage has mentioned but not fully explored the financial stakes that lie beneath the policy battle. With gross margins above 75% and $109 billion in revenue last fiscal year, the App Store is the toll booth at the heart of a services industry that is almost twice as profitable as Apple’s product sales. Every purchase made through the App Store is subject to a 15–30% fee from Apple.

However, Apple never receives any revenue from apps that are downloaded to the web (the ones you open on a browser) rather than the store. The rigorous application of the guideline goes beyond safety. It’s about maintaining the structural choke point that provides a significant amount of Apple’s revenue. It is impossible to completely separate the two drives due to their interdependence.

Vibe Coding is Dead , Why Apple Just Purged 10000 AI-Generated Apps from the iOS App Store

The shift to the web has already started, which raises the possibility that Apple’s enforcement will have the opposite effect of what Apple intended. It’s not necessary to punch through with vibe coding. It can just stroll around. Even if having an iPhone app could have been more easy, a developer can simply utilize Replit on a computer browser.

Vibe coding doesn’t really require the App Store, according to the progressive online app pathway, Anything’s experiments with iMessage-based distribution models, and the general move toward browser-first development tools. Vibe coding most likely needs the App Store more than the App Store needs vibe coding.

Observing how this dispute has developed over the last six weeks gives the impression that Apple is actually at odds with itself rather than the vibe coding industry. In order to make app creation more accessible to non-developers, the same business that added AI agent capabilities to Xcode in February is also preventing developers who don’t use Macs from using similar technologies.

It is difficult to overcome the internal contradiction by enforcement alone. Amjad Masad, the CEO of Replit, openly described Apple’s policies as making developer tools for iOS unfeasible. Whether Apple will continue to enforce 2.5.2 against the most aggressive vibe coding implementations is not the long-term question.

The question is whether Apple’s decision to generate friction will drive the next generation of builders away from the iPhone or toward it. Replit, Vibecode, and Anything’s reactions are the first indications that the channeling isn’t entirely functioning as Apple had anticipated.