The Government Shutdown Just Ended After 75 Days — and It’s Now the Longest in U.S. History

In American legislative history, the U.S. government shutdown that concluded on Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2026, occupies an odd and unfavorable position. Officially, it is now the longest in contemporary American history. The House passed financing for the majority of the Department of Homeland Security by voice vote on Thursday, ending the partial DHS shutdown that had started on February 14, 2026.

President Trump signed the bill that same day. The shutdown lasted for seventy-five days. Just three months prior, on November 12, 2025, a 43-day closure was the longest in history. Two of the three longest shutdowns in the nation’s history have ended within six months of one another.

2025–2026 Government Shutdown — Key Information Details First Shutdown October 1 – November 12, 2025 First Shutdown Duration 43 days (longest full shutdown at the time) Brief Partial Shutdown January 31 – February 3, 2026 DHS Partial Shutdown Start February 14, 2026 DHS Shutdown End April 30, 2026 DHS Shutdown Duration 75 days Record Status Now longest shutdown in U.S. history Final Vote House voice vote, April 30, 2026 President Signing Donald Trump, April 30, 2026 Senate Pass Date March 27, 2026 (voice vote) House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) Reference Reporting Still Unfunded ICE, parts of Customs and Border Protection Reconciliation Pathway Pending June 1 deadline

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The Department of Homeland Security was particularly impacted by the 75-day partial shutdown. Early in April, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reached a two-track financial agreement. First, they would approve regular funds for all of DHS, with the exception of ICE and Border Patrol, which are already supported by the “Big, Beautiful Bill” from 2025.

The Senate took swift action. The House didn’t. The Senate used a voice vote to approve the financing early on March 27, 2026. Nevertheless, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson declared later that day that he would not permit a vote on the accord agreed by the Senate. While DHS operations across TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, and other components relied on emergency funding that was clearly running low, the bill languished for over a month.

A particular aspect of how these moments finish is captured by the procedural choreography that concluded the shutdown. Johnson took action and pushed the bill to Trump’s desk in response to pressure from Trump and the approaching one-week legislative recess. Johnson described the vote as a victory and stated that a vote on funding the remainder of DHS was only possible if the budget resolution for ICE and CBP was advanced. The floor’s procedural framing was defensive.

A almost identical version of the Senate bill that had been on Speaker Johnson’s desk since late March was the substantive result. “For no apparent reason, Speaker Johnson prolonged the DHS closure for more than a month. Five weeks ago, the Senate unanimously approved this same bill, according to a statement from Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash. The chronology alone makes it difficult to refute the claim.

The portion of the tale that won’t become completely apparent for months is the total harm caused by the consecutive shutdowns. When the February DHS shutdown started, federal workers who had been placed on furlough during the October–November 2025 shutdown were still making financial progress. Post-pandemic attrition has already put a burden on TSA manpower, and this impact has continued.

Three months of operations under emergency or partial funding regimes have been handled by the Coast Guard, FEMA, and federal law enforcement agencies under DHS. The headline shutdown timeframe does not adequately reflect the disruptions to federal contractor relationships, airport security infrastructure, and SNAP payments. Even if the economic cost is so dispersed across a variety of categories that no single figure adequately represents it, it still exists.

Government Shutdown

When you sit with it, the political dynamic that lies beneath all of this is quite bizarre. In the parliamentary systems utilized by the majority of European countries, congressional shutdowns are practically unthinkable; instead, a budget failure usually results in a vote of confidence or fresh elections. The American system divides executive responsibility from appropriations in a way that permits the legislative and executive branches to engage in protracted conflicts while government operations stall or cease completely.

DHS would have remained shuttered until mid-May if the House had waited for the Senate to enact a reconciliation package, as some Republican legislators requested. The immediate result is avoiding that outcome. There is still no answer to the longer-term question of whether the next continuing resolution expires before another shutdown starts.

Observing how the last six months have transpired, it seems as though government shutdowns have become a standard aspect of American budgeting in ways that previous legislative behavior patterns never foresaw. The End Government Shutdowns Act, which was introduced last year, and other bipartisan reform initiatives have failed to address the governance dysfunction that has resulted from the 21 funding gaps and 11 shutdowns since contemporary budget rules went into effect.

The reconciliation package for ICE and Border Patrol is still in the legislative process, and Republican counterproposals to the underlying immigration policy disagreements that caused the previous shutdown are still pending. The shutdown is ended. There has been no significant change in the underlying circumstances that gave rise to it. The next few months will determine whether the next funding cliff results in another record-breaking shutdown or an instance of unanticipated institutional restraint. The longest shutdown in American history has just concluded. It’s highly likely that the next one is already scheduled.