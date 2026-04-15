Spanberger Approval Rating Drop , The New Virginia Governor Has the Worst Early-Term Polling of Any Governor Since the Mid-1990s

Historically, the beginning of a Virginia governor’s tenure has been marked by a time of relative goodwill. Voters are ready to allow the new administration some time to establish itself before they start criticizing it in earnest because they chose this individual, after all. At a similar stage in his tenure, Democratic governor Mark Warner, who took office in 2002, had an approval rating of 78%.

The Republican who came before Spanberger, Glenn Youngkin, was at 54%. Based on 1,101 registered Virginia voters polled between March 26 and March 31, a Washington Post-Schar School poll published on April 6, 2026, revealed that 47% of respondents approved of Abigail Spanberger, 46% disapproved, and 7% had no opinion. Five months ago, she won the election by 15 percentage points, and she is less than three months into her term. Her approval was 13 points lower than the historical average for Virginia governors in the Post’s three decades of polling on the subject.

Important Information

Field Details Governor Abigail Spanberger — 75th Governor of Virginia; sworn in January 17, 2026; former CIA officer and six-term U.S. Representative (VA-7th district) Election Result Won November 2025 gubernatorial election by 15 percentage points over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears; 57% of the vote Current Approval (April 2026) 47% approve, 46% disapprove, 7% no opinion — Washington Post-Schar School poll, conducted March 26–31, 2026, among 1,101 registered Virginia voters Intensity Gap 29% “strongly approve” vs. 38% “strongly disapprove” — the intensity of disapproval exceeds the intensity of approval by 9 points Historical Context Lowest early-term approval of any Virginia governor since at least 1994; predecessor Glenn Youngkin sat at 54% approval at this point in his term; Democrat Mark Warner held 78% at a comparable stage Key Policy Actions Rejoined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI); signed six gun control bills including assault firearm sales ban and 15-round magazine limit; amended dozens of Assembly bills on cannabis, labor, immigration, gambling; delivered Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union from Williamsburg, February 24, 2026 Budget Dispute Facing in-party tension with state Senate Democratic leadership over the 2026-27 biennium budget; central issue is a $1.6 billion data center tax exemption — House would keep it, Senate wants it eliminated Redistricting Controversy April 21 statewide referendum on temporarily redrawing Virginia’s congressional map — could shift Democratic House seats from 6 of 11 to as many as 10; Spanberger’s office supporting the measure UVA Analysis Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics: urged caution, saying he would wait for a second independent survey before drawing firm conclusions from the drop

Compared to the headline stats, the intensity numbers may be more illuminating. The pattern reveals whether voters’ displeasure is casual or committed when a survey asks not just whether they agree or disapprove, but also how strongly. Spanberger’s “strongly approve” rating is 29%. Her percentage of “strongly disapprove” is 38%. This nine-point difference in intensity indicates that the opposition is more motivated than the support, which is crucial in a state where the governor will have to deal with a hostile federal environment and a number of divisive policy debates in the coming months.

These figures have sparked a debate about governing vs campaigning and if Spanberger committed the same error as a number of recent Democratic governors. She ran on a platform of moderation and affordability, emphasizing bipartisan pragmatism, community safety, and cost reduction for Virginia residents. She represented a competitive swing district in Congress before taking office as a former CIA officer with a background in law enforcement.

Her 2025 campaign’s visuals were meticulously adjusted. Regardless matter how the governor’s administration described it, Republicans quickly portrayed her announcement that Virginia would rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as an increase in energy costs within days of her inauguration on January 17. In April, she signed six gun control laws, including ones that limited magazine capacity to 15 rounds and outlawed the sale of assault weapons.

After high-profile incidents involving undocumented people in Northern Virginia, she carefully avoided immigration enforcement, limiting her cooperation with federal authorities and earning her the moniker “sanctuary governor” from the Department of Homeland Security. When considered separately, each of these measures has a valid policy justification. When taken as a whole, they created a political impression that deviated from the moderate persona she had developed over a number of years in Congress.

However, it is important to note that the picture is more nuanced than the approval number alone would imply. In a more thorough analysis, Axios Richmond noted that Spanberger had actually acted more moderately than many progressive Democrats in the General Assembly had hoped.

Spanberger Approval Rating Drop

She had vetoed bills that she claimed would compromise public safety, resisted union provisions, amended legislation to slow the rollout of recreational marijuana, and postponed making a decision on the most contentious gun control bills until after Virginia’s redistricting referendum on April 21. In other words, she has been making actual trade-offs in governance. Politically, the issue might be that although moderation in a legislature causes conflict with the base of your own party, the policy moves you do pursue cause friction with everyone else. It’s a challenging posture to maintain.

Spanberger’s initial months are further complicated by the redistricting referendum. The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, would be able to temporarily change Virginia’s congressional map from a 6-5 Democratic edge to possibly 10-1. It has been described by critics as a gerrymander that was mostly financed from outside the state. Spanberger has backed it.

The outcome of that referendum on April 21 and how her involvement with it affects public opinion in the weeks that follow could reveal more about her political future than the current approval rating. Before making final judgments based on a single poll, Larry Sabato of the UVA Center for Politics advised caution until the pattern is confirmed by another independent survey.

As this early-term dynamic develops, there’s a sense that what Spanberger is going through is a version of the same conflict Democrats are dealing with on a national level: the discrepancy between a coalition put together to win an election and the policies that coalition genuinely desires from the government. It’s not always possible to close that gap. Whether it is manageable is the question.