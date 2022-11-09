Live Election Results: Arkansas State Legislature

Loading Something is loading. Thank you for signing up! While you’re on-the-go, access your favorite topics through a personalized feed.



Download the app



Senate

Chevron icon It is used to indicate an expandable section, menu, or other navigation options. Governor

Chevron icon It is used to indicate an expandable section, menu, or other navigation options. Statehouse

Chevron icon It is used to indicate an expandable section, menu, or other navigation options.

The Arkansas House and Senatecurrently under Republican control and not seen as competitive.

For the past seven years, the state has been operating under a Republican trifecta.

The state closes its polls at 7:30 p.m., or 8:30 pm EST.

Election results for Arkansas State House of Representatives:

Arkansas State Senate election results: