EVENT: SME spotlight – Taking your business to the next level

Successful and growing SMEs are essential to the UK’s economic growth.

Growing your business can be difficult, especially given the current economic climate.

In our latest panel event, in partnership with JMW, we will be exploring some of the key challenges businesses are facing as we move through uncertain times, why SMEs are concerned about them and what they can do to overcome them.

We will also hear from businesses about their own journey, how they have taken their business to the next level, and what’s next for them in 2023 and beyond.

The event will also discuss the opportunities for investment and growth both locally, nationally, as well as internationally.

It will be held on 30 November Between 8-10am at JMW, 1 Byrom Street, Manchester.

The event is All are welcome and you can book your place here.

Panelists include:

Pinesh Mehta, investor in BGF

Pinesh is involved from the beginning to the end of the investment process, as well as supporting companies during the investment hold period. Pinesh has been involved in numerous investments at BGF across a variety of sectors, with a special focus on the technology/software industry.

Marc Yaffe is Managing Partner at JMW

Marc has been at JMW for over 10 years where, as Head of Commercial Litigation, he grew the department from 14 to over 60 people taking turnover from £1m to £6.6m and transforming it into one of the biggest litigation teams in the North West.

Tom Hurst, founder, Rockstar Spirits

Tom Hurst is founder of Manchester-based rum producer Rockstar Spirits. Rockstar Spirits was launched in November 2018 and offers a variety of flavoured rums including the Two Swallows brand and the overproof Grenade range. Last year, Tom appeared on BBC’s dragons’ Den where he won the backing of both Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani.

Dr Lucy Buckley, Kobi McCardle, founders Manchester-based Dr Fertility

Dr Fertility was created to support couples trying to find a simple and informative way to navigate through the conflicting and complex fertility information available online. Kobi McCardle (PhD) founded Dr Fertility in 2017 as a one-stop destination for fertility. They provide education, products and support to people on their fertility journey. Praetura Ventures gave the business VC backing in 2019.