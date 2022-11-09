Brits want to make the most of ‘home” holiday hotspots before global warming destroys iconic UK locations

Durdle Door in the Lake District, Loch Ness, and Lake Windermere are some of the top destinations that adults would like to visit before their ecosystems are destroyed by climate change.

Hotspots such as Sherwood Forest and St. Austell also rank high.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that nearly seven out ten are concerned about how global warming might affect some of the most famous outdoor locations in the UK.

With this rapid onset of climate change, it emerged 44 per cent are willing to speed up their plans to visit UK landmarks before they’re damaged by global warming.

18% think that the country’s natural beauty areas are already being seriously damaged by climate change.

The research was commissioned as part of Runners Need’s and Cotswold Outdoor’s #SaveOurOutdoorscampaign to highlight the importance and value of protecting the outdoors here in the UK.

They teamed up with John Howell, an environmental management and biodiversity conservation expert, to produce imagery depicting what these locations might look like in the future if climate change isn’t halted.

John Howell said: “We’re seeing an increase in extreme heatwaves, floods and other weather-induced events across the globe, and we’ve reached a point where we can no longer ignore the impacts our growing population is having on our planet.

“It’s not just scientists and environmentalists who are tuned in to these changes. As the research shows, the general public are alarmed by the situation – and rightly so.

“We all need to change our behaviour and find ways to alleviate the pressures we’re putting on the environment.

“Many of the places we’re so proud of in the UK have already started to change drastically, and not in a good way, though the signs of this are not yet obvious without careful study.

“These images show what these places could look like in the next 50 years if we don’t take action, and as you can see, not only has rubbish built up drastically in our countryside and shorelines, but the lush greenery that our country is known for has dwindled massively.

“Luckily, it’s not too late: there’s still a lot we can do but we must all take a look at our behaviour and start implementing change.”

UK hotspots affected by environmental changes

Nearly one quarter (24%) thinks that the damage to these beauty areas will increase in the next ten years, while 58% worry about what the state will be in 50.

A third claim that they have noticed changes in the natural beauty spots that they have visited over time due to climate change.

47% also experienced environmental changes in the immediate surroundings.

36% have reduced the distance they travel to go on holiday due to climate change and 68% recognize how important it is to protect natural beauty.

Brits love to walk, hike, and camp. Many also enjoy running and road biking, and wild swimming.

61% said that it is important to get gear for these kinds of activities that is durable and can last. 57% prefer to purchase clothing and footwear less often to reduce their impact on the environment.

OnePoll polled nearly 4 in 10 people to rent outdoor gear when they need it.

High-quality products and products with ethical and sustainable practices are top eco considerations for shoppers looking for new gear.

Jose Finch, managing director of Runners Need and Cotswold Outdoor, said: “While everyone can do their bit to help protect our outdoors, we know that our business has a significant role to play.

“As a retailer, we don’t pretend to be perfect, but we’re taking steps to reduce our impact on the planet as much as possible – like changing to 98% renewable energy across our stores and working with the National Trust to plant 10,000 trees.

“We want to make it easier for our customers to make more conscious choices for the planet too – by supporting them to buy kit that lasts, helping to extend the lifespan of products and when it’s not possible to use them anymore, to recycle them to reduce items ending up in landfill.”