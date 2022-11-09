The House Remains Too Close to Call

What to look out for on Election Day 2022





At a Cheyenne, Wyo. polling station, “I Voted” stickers are displayed. August 16, 2022



Thomas Peipert/AP Photo





Today, America will vote in the midterm elections. The consequences of these results could have reverberating effects across the government for many years.

Insider will provide live results from thousands of races across the United States, including every House, Senate and Governor election.

The most important story unfolds in dozens of House races all across the country, where the GOP is challenging the Democrats’ tenuous control over the chamber. Midterms are often disastrous for the incumbent president, and this election could see control of the House in the hands of the GOP. Insider is following close to 90 of most important races.

The Senate is currently split 50-50. Each party wants control of the upper chamber. The term of a senator is six years. This means that the effects of this election will continue to reverberate into at least 2028. The race for control of Senate may not be decided on election night. It’ll likely come down only to a few races, and counting could continue for several more days.

There are also many gubernatorial election candidates. These races offer many potential candidates for 2024. More importantly, the winner of the governor’s race from a number key swing states will be able to control the levers of power that surround elections.

Finally, with Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Dobbs Supreme Court decision, a number gubernatorial races may end up functionally deciding legality and availability for abortion in any number states.

This cycle features a number of crucial state legislative races. This cycle is crucial because the power to regulate the freedom to choose has been handed over to the individual states. The battles over the legislative chambers are therefore of vital importance.

Many states will also hold ballot referenda that their citizens can consider. These run the gamut, with some potentially legalizing marijuana, others establishing or stripping citizens’ right to abortion access, and others opening up multi-billion dollar gambling markets.

Insider will be closely following the coverage of all this today, tonight and through the final calls. You can follow all the crucial races of this election here, as the first polls close around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.