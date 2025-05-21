Travel in Motion Expands with TailWind Consulting Integration

Travel in Motion (TiM), a leader in advancing Modern Airline Retailing, is expanding its capabilities by integrating TailWind Airline Consulting. This strategic move strengthens TiM’s consulting services and deepens its expertise in revenue accounting and order settlement. TailWind’s founder and CEO, Joachim Zintl, will join TiM as a Partner, contributing to the company’s mission of transforming airline retail operations.

The move signals a new phase of growth for Travel in Motion and its partner Oystin Advisory as they broaden their capabilities to meet the growing demand for holistic consultancy in modern airline retailing.

Based in France, Joachim founded and led TailWind since 2017. With nearly 40 years in the airline and travel industry, he has worked globally across major implementation and advisory projects for leading carriers and technology providers. His background includes leadership roles at Amadeus, Lufthansa Systems and Eurowings.

Joachim Zintl, Partner at Travel in Motion, said: “The airline industry is experiencing its biggest transition in decades. That is why I’m proud to bring my experience in revenue accounting and order settlement into a team that’s already setting the pace across airline distribution and retailing. Together, we’re building a consultancy with the capability to support carriers of all sizes, in all markets and across all domains.”

Daniel Friedli, CEO of Travel in Motion, added: “Airlines need expert guidance to make modern retailing a reality. With Joachim on the team, we’re positioned better than ever to deliver exactly that. Joachim’s decades of experience across finance, IT and distribution – coupled with his strong industry reputation – make him an ideal partner as we scale to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry.”

In his new role, Joachim will lead the development of TiM’s revenue accounting, settlement and related financial practices, such as payment reconciliation, helping airlines transitioning away from legacy systems and align with modern processes. His expertise will expand the consultancy’s ability to support airlines across every aspect of their commercial stack – from driving airline commercial and IT strategies to developing and implementing the digital retail environment to enable NDC, Offers and Orders.