WEBINAR: Debt Finance – Funding for Future Growth

The funding landscape has evolved with a wide variety of debt-related products available to support growing businesses, outside of traditional bank loans or overdrafts.

The availability of debt financing is essential for all businesses in the region, from start-ups to scale ups.

Clearwater International’s latest webinar will feature a panel of experts who will discuss current issues in the debt markets and discuss options for businesses to finance their growth.

It will also be an opportunity to hear their views on sector trends in the region and funders’ appetite as businesses navigate through the current economic uncertainties and how the debt market will be impacted by the economic developments of 2022.

The online event will be held on 15 November at 10am. Register for the event free of charge here.

Panelists:

Tom Barnwell – Partner, Clearwater International

James Painter – Investment Director, Palatine

Simon Dixon – Head of Leveraged Finance North Mid Market Financial Sponsors, HSBC

Matthew Christmas – Partner, DLA Piper

Richard Williams – Partner, TDC

Chaired By: Shelina Begum, North West Editor at TheBusinessDesk.com