50 things Brits do in winter to help them get through it – including watching movies and spending quality time with their families

Research shows that Brits will turn towards comfort food, family time, and movies to get through winter.

A study of 2,000 adults showed that 57% look for pick-me’ups when the weather is colder and the days are getting darker. This helps to boost their moods and keep them buoyant.

People polled said they also need comfort and reassurance. This is why 19% of respondents wore slippers and fluffy socks, and 20 percent drank hot chocolate.

They’ll also indulge in relaxing bubble baths (15 per cent) and freshly baked cakes (17 per cent) to see them through winter.

While box sets (15 per cent), comfy PJ’s (19 per cent) and log fires (11 per cent) will also bring comfort during chillier times.

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, who is working with Healthspan Vitamin D which commissioned the research, said: “Often small pleasures remind us of pleasant memories, and so act as a mental comfort blanket.

“Cosy socks and jumpers can be particularly soothing and joyous because as young infants we relied on physical touch to bond with our primary caregivers.”

“Finding relief from the constant ‘permacrisis’ of the last few months and winter can be a particularly challenging time.

“Positive distractions such as watching a favourite movie and spending time with loved ones are both excellent ways of giving yourself a break from chronic, heightened stress.”

37% of adults, more than a third, admit that they are more miserable when winter is in full swing.

Finding the right work-family balance

Four in 10 (40 per cent) feel more lethargic in winter, and 31 per cent do less exercise when it’s dark, wet and windy out.

On the plus side, 27% believe they get better sleep in winter than summer.

The anticipation of Christmas (24 per cent) and Christmas Day itself (29 per cent) are what many love about the winter months – in addition to the changing colours of the seasons (27 per cent)

Nearly a quarter (22%) enjoy the cozy indulgences of winter, while 21% revel in comfort food.

A huge 86 per cent of respondents believe it’s important to look after their mental health during the gloomy winter months.

41% feel that they must put more effort into the things that make their lives happy than the rest of the year.

This year will test that theory, with 58 percent predicting that the rising cost of living would affect their mental ability.

But more than half (51 per cent) admit to feeling ‘guilty’ at least occasionally for taking time to look after their mental health or happiness, according to the OnePoll figures.

Dr Meg Arroll, speaking on behalf of Healthspan Vitamin D supplements, added: “This is really a crucial part of this whole conversation.

“Finding the balance between making sure you’re taking time for yourself and meeting all your other commitments – from family to work – can be challenging.

“But as this survey shows, there is awareness that it’s even more important to look after yourself in the wintertime and during times of uncertainty.

“As the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup – so even small amounts of winter respite will be beneficial for not only your own wellbeing, but for that of your loved ones also.”

Top 50 things Brits do for winter