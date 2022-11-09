Wednesday, November 9, 2022
5 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

50 things Brits do in winter to help them get through it – including watching movies and spending quality time with their families

Post Views: 139

Research shows that Brits will turn towards comfort food, family time, and movies to get through winter.

A study of 2,000 adults showed that 57% look for pick-me’ups when the weather is colder and the days are getting darker. This helps to boost their moods and keep them buoyant.

People polled said they also need comfort and reassurance. This is why 19% of respondents wore slippers and fluffy socks, and 20 percent drank hot chocolate.

They’ll also indulge in relaxing bubble baths (15 per cent) and freshly baked cakes (17 per cent) to see them through winter.

While box sets (15 per cent), comfy PJ’s (19 per cent) and log fires (11 per cent) will also bring comfort during chillier times.

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, who is working with Healthspan Vitamin D which commissioned the research, said: “Often small pleasures remind us of pleasant memories, and so act as a mental comfort blanket.

“Cosy socks and jumpers can be particularly soothing and joyous because as young infants we relied on physical touch to bond with our primary caregivers.”

“Finding relief from the constant ‘permacrisis’ of the last few months and winter can be a particularly challenging time.

“Positive distractions such as watching a favourite movie and spending time with loved ones are both excellent ways of giving yourself a break from chronic, heightened stress.”

37% of adults, more than a third, admit that they are more miserable when winter is in full swing.

Finding the right work-family balance

Four in 10 (40 per cent) feel more lethargic in winter, and 31 per cent do less exercise when it’s dark, wet and windy out.

On the plus side, 27% believe they get better sleep in winter than summer.

The anticipation of Christmas (24 per cent) and Christmas Day itself (29 per cent) are what many love about the winter months – in addition to the changing colours of the seasons (27 per cent)

Nearly a quarter (22%) enjoy the cozy indulgences of winter, while 21% revel in comfort food.

A huge 86 per cent of respondents believe it’s important to look after their mental health during the gloomy winter months.

41% feel that they must put more effort into the things that make their lives happy than the rest of the year.

This year will test that theory, with 58 percent predicting that the rising cost of living would affect their mental ability.

But more than half (51 per cent) admit to feeling ‘guilty’ at least occasionally for taking time to look after their mental health or happiness, according to the OnePoll figures.

Dr Meg Arroll, speaking on behalf of Healthspan Vitamin D supplements, added: “This is really a crucial part of this whole conversation.

“Finding the balance between making sure you’re taking time for yourself and meeting all your other commitments – from family to work – can be challenging.

“But as this survey shows, there is awareness that it’s even more important to look after yourself in the wintertime and during times of uncertainty.

“As the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup – so even small amounts of winter respite will be beneficial for not only your own wellbeing, but for that of your loved ones also.”

Top 50 things Brits do for winter

  1. Watch a movie
  2. Spend time with your family
  3. More comfort food
  4. Christmas films
  5. Roast dinners
  6. Exercise
  7. Cook a homecooked meal
  8. Hot chocolate
  9. Fluffy socks / slippers
  10. Spend time outdoors
  11. Wearing pyjamas / loungewear
  12. Spend time with friends
  13. Take a vitamin D supplement
  14. Enjoy a comedy
  15. Light candles
  16. Sunlight
  17. Enjoy cake
  18. The Football World Cup
  19. Laughter (make it a point to have a good time every day).
  20. More chocolate
  21. Eat more fruits and vegetables
  22. Cuddles
  23. Take a look at a box set
  24. Online shopping
  25. A hot bath with fragrant aromas
  26. Bake cakes
  27. Get more lies-ins
  28. Sex
  29. Going to the pub
  30. Booking or planning a holiday in the spring/summer?
  31. Have more duvet days
  32. Spend money on comfortable clothes
  33. A log fire
  34. Electric blankets
  35. Chat with a friend to share your concerns
  36. Sea air
  37. Black Friday sales
  38. Do a Jigsaw
  39. Listen to podcasts
  40. Take a winter sun vacation
  41. Practice mindfulness
  42. Treat yourself to a pampering session
  43. True crime shows on YouTube
  44. Dance
  45. Daydream
  46. Do a colouring book
  47. My days will be complete with grounding rituals
  48. Outdoor/cold water swimming
  49. Fake tan
  50. Reading books

Source link

[Denial of responsibility! newsanyway.com is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – at newsanyway.com The content will be deleted within 24 hours.]

Show More

Related Articles