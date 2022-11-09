Sekura Mobile Intelligence Announces Global Partnership with Authsignal

London UK, November 9th 2022: Sekura to provide mobile intelligence data source to fraud prevention orchestration platform.

Today, Sekura and Authsignal are pleased to announce a powerful strategic global partnership. This will allow Authsignal to utilise Sekura’s growing global mobile intelligence footprint. Authsignal is taking advantage of the Sekura single super-low latency global API to incorporate mobile insight delivered directly from an eco-system formed exclusively with Mobile Operators. This will further enhance the quality and trustworthiness of secure customer authentication journeys delivered through the Authsignal platform.

Authsignal customers can now benefit from ID verification, fraud insight and seamless authentication, all centred around their mobile device. Delivering mobile intelligence that is relevant, dynamic and in real-time. The flexibility of both Authsignal and Sekura generates an opportunity to positively impact on customer journeys today.

“We’re excited to partner with Sekura to deliver stronger protections and enhanced value for our customers at Authsignal”, said Justin Soong, CEO of Authsignal, “Partnering with Sekura was a natural decision as their global reach and coverage enables our respective businesses to continue to deliver industry-leading mobile intelligence fraud solutions at a global scale. Customer experience shouldn’t come at a sacrifice to managing risk, and we’re excited to roll out these features to our customers”

“Integrating the Sekura trusted mobile intelligence into the Authsignal fraud prevention orchestration platform will create huge benefits to enterprises and more importantly the end consumer”, said Keiron Dalton, Chief Product Officer for Sekura Mobile Intelligence.

About Authsignal

Authsignal (www.authsignal.com) is a fraud operations automation platform that delivers a suite of market-leading tools to enable the prevention of fraud, securing of customer journeys and the enablement of businesses to orchestrate the authentication of customer behaviours and actions at any stage in the customer journey.

Focused on automating fraud operations, Authsignal brings a suite of best-in-class tools to offer secure customer authentication journeys at any customer touch point through a single view of the customer that enables enterprises to observe, analyse and act on fraud threats – all delivered through simple API integration. With a no-code rules engine & drop-in anywhere passwordless multi-factor authentication, Authsignal can be deployed in hours.

About Sekura Mobile Intelligence Ltd



Working exclusively with Mobile Network Operators, and with coverage across five continents, Sekura Mobile Intelligence (www.sekuramobile.com) is the leading global provider of mobile data, providing trusted, secure, and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud, and secure online authentication use cases.

Sekura works with established KYC, identity verification and risk data providers who have already integrated into leading global brands with demand for mobile identity solutions. Through the integration of real-time mobile data into our partners’ existing services, Sekura enables them to extend and enhance their customer offerings into new services, use cases and geographies through the adoption of SAFr, our unique single standards-based, mobile intelligence API.

