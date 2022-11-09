Document Automation and Its Impact on Remote Work

DocGovern Needs You!

Company that offers Document Automation consulting DocGovernToday, a survey was launched to assess the industry’s perceptions on Document Automation. It will examine the impact of document automation on collaboration and productivity.

This survey is open to any organisation that uses Document Automation. Its purpose is to identify both the strengths as well as the weaknesses of Document Automation. Companies considering Document Automation will have the opportunity to provide feedback on their requirements for the solution in order to improve operational effectiveness. This includes the immediate need to adapt tactically and the long-term strategic goals of their company.

Gary Lessels, DocGovern General Manager says-

“As a consultancy company, we are continually assessing and appraising the Document Automation marketplace for our Clients. In this current climate, increased compliance mandates, security threats, and rising data management cost are driving the need for effective document automation.

We want to find out not only organisation’s opinions on their use of Document Automation across their business, but also how, if at all, their company is using a Document Automation solution to support remote working.”

Gary adds-

“Any individual who takes part in the survey will receive a copy of the survey results as a White Paper. I’m sure it will be an insightful read and be of value to any organisation wondering how effective Document Automation could support their business now and in the future.”

Please visit this page to take part in the survey https://bit.ly/3eUx7RoLook at DocGovern’s website.