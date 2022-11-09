Here’s Why Crypto Experts Added BudBlockz, Dogecoin, and Cardano To Their Watchlist

The growing current popularity of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets like non-fungible tokens is in stark contrast to how they were dismissed for being too risky for an asset in the past. Given the deluge of cryptocurrencies in the market, it’s quite natural to be confused about which to choose. An ideal strategy is to select a few top names like BudBlockz (BLUNT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA), dig up information about them and then make an informed decision.

BudBlockz: Solving Industry-Wide Challenges With Blockchain

BudBlockz is an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates e-commerce opportunities in the global cannabis market. With BudBlockz, users can securely and legally access cannabis farms and dispensaries that it plans to develop over time. The BudBlockz ecosystem has been designed while keeping in mind the thriving cannabis industry and how little of its potential has been utilized till now.

BudBlockz aims to ramp up market access, production, research, and education in the field through its platform. Another goal it would be working towards would be helping entrepreneurs and organizations working in the marijuana industry. Many times, these companies aren’t able to tap into their potential due to challenges like lack of funds, data management, logistical problems, and inefficient supply chain management. With BudBlockz, entrepreneurs and enterprises would be able to solve these challenges and fast-track their growth.

The platform has rolled out a native token known as $BLUNT to facilitate all kinds of network transactional uses. The $BLUNT token can be used for purposes like staking, marketing activities, and payment of fees or charges, among other uses. A key USP of the token is that it is deflationary. Itmeans that its supply is intentionally made scarce to keep the token price stable.

The BudBlockz team has fixed the supply of its native token at 420,000,000 units so that more and more users could buy and take advantage of the token’s versatility. Of the total supply, the biggest share of tokens has been set aside for public presale (25.6%) and private sale (6.4%). Liquidity management is the next priority for the platform as it has reserved 25% tokens for the purpose, followed by marketing (18%). The other important categories for which $BLUNT tokens will be reserved are founders, project partners, and the maintenance of developers’ wallets. Lastly, 2% of the tokens will be set aside for burn events.

The platform has launched a limited NFT series called the ‘Ganja Guruz’ collection which would feature a collection of digital artworks based on famous video games of the 1990s. With a limited supply of 10,000 assets, the NFTs have been designed on the ERC-721 protocol. By purchasing these NFTs, owners will be able to access the cannabis dispensaries and farms set up by BudBlockz by becoming fractional owners. To become fractional owners, they will have to submit a KYC application. While the platform would be looking after the upkeep of these facilities, the NFT owners will get to earn dividends on them.

If you have been tracking the news, you would have noticed how many cryptocurrency analysts have been putting their weight behind BudBlockz because of its high growth potential. Head over to the $BLUNT presale and do not miss an opportunity to purchase this new cryptocurrency that could potentially deliver 100X gains in the future.

Dogecoin: Top Choice for Shiba Inu Users

Dogecoin is among the most profitable meme coins listed on cryptocurrency exchanges today. It is favored by Shiba Inu users and is inspired by a Japanese dog breed. It has rolled out a native token called DOGE which comes in handy while dealing with transactional purposes. Users have the option of selecting a custodial or a non-custodial wallet for storing DOGE Tokens. Dogecoin is widely used as a payment currency throughout the world.

Cardano: Evidence-Based Methods for Unmatched Security

Cardano is a decentralized platform that enables users to build powerful and scalable dApps using the ouroboros blockchain at affordable rates. It is built on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and uses evidence-based methods to offer its developers an enhanced level of security. Its native token is ADA which is used for all transactional purposes on the network. Plus, the users can look forward to exciting rewards as Cardano has a policy of incentivized participation.

