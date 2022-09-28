What is the best marketing strategy to get people to join your crypto?

So, you’re on your way to creating a brand new crypto. You already

know what kind of coin is it going to be, you’ve prepared a detailed roadmap, and you’re dreaming of being interviewed by crypto media soon. But, there’s one big problem: how to reach the investors and get them interested in your coin?

In order to help you solve this issue, we’ve examined some of the most effective crypto marketing strategies. Even if it’s been a while since your coin’s launch and you’re interested in attracting even more people now, take a look at these strategies, as they may easily expand your reach.

1. Get the attention of crypto journalists

When it comes to creating a buzz around your crypto, journalists are an invaluable ally. Even in the age of social networks, old-school press releases haven’t lost their marketing value, and this is the same for a specific coin, NFT marketplace, or crypto exchange marketing strategy. Writing and sending press releases to relevant platforms, such as tradecrypto.com, will not only assist you with getting people’s attention, but will also send a message of your product’s legitimacy.

Of course, you’ll need to work hard on your press releases. Come up with a creative writing approach that both encapsulates the core ideas surrounding your crypto (so that people know what you’re about), and is inspiring enough for investors to take action. The best way to get in touch with the relevant media is to package the press releases into cryptocurrency guest posts. If you feel that your writing is not good enough for this purpose, hiring a professional to assist you is the way to go.

2. Build a strong social media community

It goes without saying that no crypto digital marketing campaign is complete without a strong social media presence. By regularly posting updates, news and project milestones on trendy social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, you’ll be able to build up hype while communicating with the rising community. You may even engage your audience with simple guides on various topics from the crypto space. To name an example, it could be a comparison of BUSD and USDT, a yield farming guide, or literally anything that will interest the community. And by covering all of the popular social media platforms, you’ll be attracting various types of audiences to your crypto.

Given that it isn’t as popular globally and is great for crypto marketing, we’ll especially stress the importance of having a Telegram crypto marketing strategy. A great number of crypto traders are using Telegram’s messaging service, and you can find many crypto-related groups on there. Moreover, in some countries, including Germany and Brazil, Telegram is actually the number 1 social media platform by popularity. So, don’t neglect it.

3. Reach influencers

Apart from journalists and social media groups, people are mostly relying on crypto YouTube channels and podcasts to get information. Thus, targeting those, and other, crypto influencers (especially on Twitter and Instagram) is a must for any crypto marketing campaign. Nowadays, people actually trust influencers even more than they trust traditional media. Getting in touch with influencers interested in covering new crypto may help you reach literally millions of followers; it would be a mistake not to use this to your advantage.

Apart from regular coverage, giving interviews and guesting on podcasts is another way to get noticed by those followers. For instance, there are quite a few popular YouTube channels dedicated to crypto analysis, that cover everything from Polkadot pros and cons to comparisons of crypto exchanges and reviews of best trading bots. If you manage to get an interview with a credible analyst, your coin will get the public exposure it deserves.

Additional marketing strategies