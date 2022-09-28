Blue Wolf Develops Dual Mode Directional Map Light for Military applications using Night Vision Goggles

Blue Wolf’s new Dual Mode Map Light (BW-A510) was designed for general crew and station lighting on vehicles, tanks, aviation, and other special military operations. This dual mode map light works great for applications where Night Vision Goggles are being used for total blackout conditions.

While “white” is the primary color choice (4K 90 CRI), the secondary color can be NVIS White, NVG Green A, red, or even blue light. Blue Wolf was challenged to develop a new light due to customer demand. They needed a rugged, strong, dimmable, and flexible map light that required minimum mounting space with different color options for various missions. “We wanted to design a new Dual Mode Map light that would withstand the high demands of combat vehicles and/or high vibration situations,” said Dennis Sand cofounder of Blue Wolf.

On the base of the map lights there is a slide switch that controls the color selection, while the dimmer knob controls the intensity of the light from 0 to 100%. The map light is made from durable machined aluminum with an anodized black finish. It is MIL-810G vibration compatible and operates on 28 Vdc. In addition to full dimming control (with tactile feedback), this light contains over voltage protection, reverse polarity protection, and a “constant light output” during any voltage swing from 18Vdc to 34Vdc for those systems that experience high electrical load demands or voltage fluctuations from the power system. The actual head of the Map Light is also fully rotatable from 0 to 340 degrees for easy directional light placement. Specializing in Night Vision Goggle (NVG) compatible lighting products, this dual mode map light will be a great addition to Blue Wolf’s product line for vehicle, aviation, marine, and other general lighting needs.

With market sectors including civil and commercial air, military ground vehicles , military air, naval, border patrol and more, existing customers of Blue Wolf products will appreciate the new Dual Mode map light as a useful and complimentary addition to their range of products available to meet diverse real-world needs. Available in standard colors too, Blue Wolf also offers a full line of Night Vision Compatible NVIS or NVG lighting products that are designed for durability and optimum functionality along with space-saving form factors. Most Night Vision Cockpit or Instrumentation upgrades require a range of possible NVG Compliant solutions. Blue Wolf’s line of NVIS LED products are offered in various voltage configurations as well as different lighting options and dimming controls to meet your needs. The new BW-A510 Dual Mode Map light will enhance this product line even more.

Blue Wolf, based in Boise, Idaho USA, is a leading designer and manufacturer of durable lighting and dimming products for commercial, government agencies and military and law enforcement organizations (LEO) worldwide. Blue Wolf also offers Mechanical and Electrical Engineering design services for rapid prototyping new and custom products needed by end customers including CNC machining, assembly, and printed circuit board design.