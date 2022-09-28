Why You Should Hire a Divorce Lawyer for an Uncontested Divorce

Divorce, no matter the kind, is never an easy process. In fact, anyone that tells you that they went through a divorce stress-free is likely to be lying.

There are two kinds of divorce processes: contested and uncontested. The latter is often less expenses and with fewer legal proceedings, making people ignore the need for an uncontested divorce lawyer. The former is a more complicated process and can involve lengthy court sessions.

An uncontested divorce lawyer is necessary as these attorneys will likely make the entire process easier to understand. This article offers compelling reasons for needing an uncontested divorce lawyer in GA.

Uncontested Divorce Lawyer: Why Do You Need One?

In an uncontested divorce, the parties reach an agreement prior to filing with the Court. The situation might lead you to think that you do not need a lawyer. However, these attorneys offer some valuable benefits, as highlighted below:

Lawyers Can Help Protect Your Interests

Just because a divorce is uncontested does not mean it will not get contested down the line. It is worth noting that in such scenarios, you are not only ending a marriage but a business partnership as well. Therefore, things could get heated when custody, money, and property come into the picture.

Hence, you need to hire an uncontested divorce lawyer at the beginning of the legal proceedings. Doing this can put you at an advantage if things get messy during the divorce process.

Attorneys Can Help in Court Proceedings

Most people do not know that whether a divorce is contested or uncontested, it still must get approved in court for legalization purposes. When you hire a divorce lawyer, the paperwork is likely to be approved quicker with a lesser chance of future battles.

Believe it or not, even if uncontested, a divorce might still take a toll on the parties involved, and they might overlook critical details in the arrangement. A divorce lawyer can check and ensure it is foolproof to reduce the chances of you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse returning to court.

Lawyers Can Handle the Complicated Asset Division Process

You might have agreed on dividing assets with your ex-spouse amicably, but unforeseen issues can complicate the process. It becomes even more complicated if you have significant assets such as real estate and other investments. Furthermore, you need extra legal documents for some processes, such as the division of retirement accounts.

You might think that avoiding attorney fees saves money, but it will cost you even more in the long run. For instance, the tax issues in the division of assets. If you fail to consider them, you might find yourself in trouble. A lawyer can make this process easier as they have a deep understanding of the legal process. They can go through the legal ownership process on your behalf and offer any guidance when necessary.

The Takeaway

Hiring an uncontested divorce lawyer is suggested as they help ensure you get a peace of mind throughout the entire divorce process. When you decide to proceed with hiring a divorce attorney, you should take your time to hire one that has the knowledge of handling uncontested divorces. It would be ideal to get referrals from families and others that have used such lawyers as a point of reference.