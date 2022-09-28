Two-time Strictly-winning pro, Oti Mabuse, launches new international competition

Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure, the magnetic duo and founders of the Oti and Marius Dance Studio (OMDS), are launching their first international dance competition from 11-13 November 2022.Held at the Novotel London West, the weekend event will offer attendees the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, with dinner dances, celebrity workshops and Q&As, red carpet moments and an international dance competition, where the gladiators of dance from across the globe will gather and compete.The event is long-awaited by dancers and Strictly Come Dancing fans alike, and for Oti and Marius especially, having postponed the competition twice due to the pandemic.“We are so excited to open up those doors of the Novotel on 11 November and see the culmination of 3 years come to life. We are creating a beautiful, nurturing and talented network of dancers and dance enthusiasts at our studio and we can’t wait to open it up to the world. The event is for anyone who loves dancing; there will be something for everyone.”, says Oti and Marius.Special guests are soon to be announced, this is not a weekend to miss!Tickets are on sale from today and can be purchased at www.londondancenights.comAbout OMDS