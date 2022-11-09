FTX Token, Stellar and Big Eyes Coin – Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current situation within the cryptocurrency industry could not have been predicted when the bear market began after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer. Spanning over four months and counting, the ongoing bear market is the longest in the cryptocurrency industry’s history.

It is responsible for the heavy amount of losses that many crypto regulars have accumulated. So great is the ongoing bear market’s effects that the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), has fallen below its $20,000 support mark on many occasions, a feat that had never happened before this year.

With many industry giants feeling the effects of the ongoing bear market, crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, have no choice but to prioritize lesser-known altcoins. The cryptocurrency industry is a goldmine teeming with many undiscovered gems that can yield massive returns, so this situation isn’t exactly dire.

This piece discusses three of the most promising cryptocurrencies within the industry that are absolute must-haves for every investor. Here’s all you need to know about FTX Token (FTT), Stellar (XLM), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

FTX Token: A Platform Dedicated To Stablecoin Settlement

FTX Token (FTT) is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019. FTX is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for several exciting features, such as clawback prevention, a centralized collateral pool, and universal stablecoin settlement.

The team behind the FTX platform comprises several traders who, having found issues with most mainstream crypto futures exchanges, decided to launch their own platform. As such, FTX receives backing from significant trading companies in the industry, including Almeda Research, OTPP, Temasek, BlackRock, Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

Its native cryptocurrency, FTT, plays an integral part in its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, trading fees, user interaction, and more. FTX Token (FTT) is a highly sought-after cryptocurrency within the industry with stocks on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX.

Stellar: A Coin With Sophisticated Distributed Ledger Technology

Stellar (XLM) is a popular decentralized network within the cryptocurrency industry. Stellar (XLM) is notable for connecting the world’s financial systems and providing an ideal environment for payment providers and financial institutions.

It is designed to move financial resources swiftly and reliably at a minimal cost. It links people, banks, and payment processors and allows users to create, send and trade multiple types of crypto.

Stellar (XLM) is based on distributed ledger technology- an open-source, community-owned technology that helps with cross-border transactions, overcoming the problems of high fees and slow procedures.

Its native cryptocurrency, XLM, is an integral part of its ecosystem. XLM facilitates several crypto operations within the Stellar ecosystem, such as network governance, payment fees, and user interaction.

Big Eyes Coin: A Meme Coin With A Massive Supply

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native cryptocurrency of Big Eyes, an upcoming crypto project that seeks to champion the cause of blockchain technology adoption worldwide.

The token plays an integral role in the Big Eyes ecosystem, facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance and user interaction. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and is an ideal cryptocurrency that crypto investors can consider for long-term cryptocurrency investments.

With attractive features, such as a massive supply and a lack of transaction taxes, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is attracting a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry and has recently become the subject of excitement.

