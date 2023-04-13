CX Touchpoints Group and SANDSIV Join Forces to Drive CX Transformation in Africa

The global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, SANDSIV, today announced the launch of a partnership with CX Touchpoints Group, a pioneering organization in the realm of Customer Experience innovation and transformation throughout Cameroon and the wider African continent.

The partnership will position both organizations to enhance and expand their customer experience offerings, delivering market-disrupting technology innovation with sandsiv+ CXM software solution and mission-critical support and competencies to enable African-based and international companies operating in the African market to provide differentiated customer experiences at every stage of the customer life cycle.

The announcement comes at a crucial time, as African organizations in different industries – telecommunications, financial services, retail, hospitality, security, and government – look to elevate their customer experience maturity level while adopting a continuous learning approach. By prioritizing customer local needs and offering tailor-made technology solutions that align with a long-term strategy, the partnership between SANDSIV and CX Touchpoints Group is committed to revolutionizing the customer experience landscape in Africa, enabling businesses to provide differentiated customer experiences and fostering long-lasting customer loyalty.

“We welcome CX Touchpoints Group to the SANDSIV family and are looking forward to an exciting new partnership. With their deep expertise in CX strategy and design, we believe we can help our customers deliver outstanding experiences that differentiate them from their competitors and drive sustainable growth”, said Mirko Buonerba, Strategic Alliances Manager of SANDSIV.

Kpunsa F. Mbinkar, Founder of CX Touchpoints Group, added: “We are excited to team up with SANDSIV to offer our clients a comprehensive and powerful CX solution that combines data, analytics, and design. We are confident that this alliance will enable us to help our customers achieve their CX goals and aspirations, and make a positive impact on their business and society.”

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners/.