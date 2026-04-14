Pete Hegseth Dan Driscoll Tension , The Pentagon Feud That Is Firing Generals While America Is at War With Iran

When a defense secretary fires a four-star general during a conflict, it is a particular kind of institutional event when the story that emerges is about the secretary rather than the conflict. In April 2026, the Pentagon is faced with managing a conflict with Iran while also resolving what current and former officials have described in anonymous interviews as a growing bureaucratic and personal conflict between Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On April 2, the altercation resulted in three firings. After serving as the Army’s chief of staff for almost three years, General Randy George was instructed to retire right away. The commanding general of Army Transformation and Training Command and the Army’s chief of chaplains accompanied him. There had been no public telegraphing of any removals. Each of the three took place during an ongoing conflict.

Important Information

Field Details Pete Hegseth U.S. Secretary of Defense (Department of War); former Fox News host; former infantry platoon leader who served in Iraq and Afghanistan; confirmed after rocky Senate process involving alcohol and infidelity allegations Dan Driscoll U.S. Secretary of the Army; close ally of Vice President J.D. Vance; selected by President Trump to lead Ukraine peace negotiations; widely praised by both parties Gen. Randy George 41st Army Chief of Staff — fired by Hegseth on April 2, 2026; West Point class of 1988; decorated four-decade career including Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom; had been expected to serve until summer 2027 Cause of George’s Firing George and Driscoll refused to remove two Black and two female officers from the Army’s promotion list; Hegseth overruled them and removed the officers; fired George shortly after Other Firings Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. (Army Chief of Chaplains) and Gen. David Hodne (Army Transformation and Training Command) also removed April 2, 2026; Col. David Butler (top Driscoll adviser) removed in February Kid Rock Helicopter Incident Hegseth ended suspension of Army crew who flew AH-64 Apache helicopters near Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate — undercutting an Army investigation George had supported White House Position Publicly backs both Hegseth and Driscoll; told Hegseth privately he cannot remove Driscoll Driscoll’s Statement “I have no plans to depart or resign as the Secretary of the Army. Serving under President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime.” Succession Rumor Driscoll, as a Vance ally, has been discussed in Washington circles as a potential replacement if Hegseth is removed Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell — called reporting on the tension “fake news”; separately reported by NY Post to have expressed private interest in Driscoll’s post if it becomes vacant

A promotion list served as the proximate trigger. Two of the four officers on Hegseth’s list of Army troops scheduled for promotion were Black, while the other two were female. Driscoll and George declined. They referenced the records of the cops. Despite their objections, Hegseth dismissed George and took the officers off the list.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged the departure with a succinct statement that wished George well and thanked him for his service. The circumstances were not explained. Reports from the Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News all provided explanations, citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity—a word that has come to be used by anybody explaining the internal workings of this Defense Department.

Since at least last year, when Trump selected Driscoll to spearhead talks with Ukrainian officials in the hopes of ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Hegseth and Driscoll have been circling one another. Hegseth’s concerns about Driscoll were more active during that assignment, according to several current and former officials who talked with The Hill. Vice President Vance has a strong comrade in Driscoll.

Both Republican and Democratic legislative aides have lauded him, which is unusual for any Trump appointee. According to several reports, he is thought to be the most competent of the three service secretaries. From Hegseth’s perspective, all of that seems dangerous. Hegseth is just uncomfortable with anyone in the building who might be outshining him, one current official told The Hill in a straightforward way that is worth paraphrasing.

The episode that most clearly demonstrates how these dynamics manifest in operational terms is the AH-64 Apache helicopter narrative. Military helicopters were flown by Army pilots close to Kid Rock’s Nashville house. The crew was suspended and an investigation was launched by the Army. Hegseth intervened to end the suspension, overriding an Army process that George had been supporting.

Pete Hegseth Dan Driscoll Tension

Retired Marine Colonel William Dunn told The Hill directly that regardless of what the pilots did, it was not the Defense Secretary’s call to interfere with squadron-level discipline. The intervention was, among other things, a visible demonstration of authority — over the Army’s investigation, over Driscoll’s institutional space, over the chain of command that normally governs those decisions. In a matter of days, George left.

The White House has maintained public support for both men, releasing a statement noting that Trump had restored “readiness and lethality” with the help of both secretaries. Privately, the message to Hegseth has reportedly been that Driscoll is not removable — a constraint that has reportedly pushed Hegseth toward the indirect approach: firing Driscoll’s people, blocking his promotions, and sidelining his advisers.

Colonel David Butler, a top Driscoll adviser who had previously served as spokesman for former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, was removed in February. That tendency persisted after George’s removal in April. Driscoll’s response, in a statement to The Hill, was to say he has no plans to leave and remains focused on the Army. Sean Parnell, when asked by The Hill about his reported interest in Driscoll’s post if it opened, did not respond.

Watching all of this unfold during a war is, to put it plainly, unsettling in a way that goes beyond standard Washington personnel drama. The officers who have been removed — George in particular, with four decades of service across multiple conflicts — are the kind of institutional knowledge the Army draws on precisely when the stakes are highest.

The impact of Hegseth and Driscoll’s altercation on operational choices in the Iran conflict is still unknown. What is clear is that senior Republicans on Capitol Hill, who largely backed Hegseth through his confirmation and through the Signal group chat scandal, are now quietly expressing concern about the health of the institution he leads.