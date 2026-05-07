Most startups patch problems as they grow. SendMercury deleted everything and started over.

The London-based distribution platform went dark for months, halting operations entirely whilst its founders tore down the original system and rebuilt it line by line. The gamble culminated in an announcement on 7th May 2026: a completely re-architected platform that cuts onboarding time from a week to 48 hours, scheduled to reopen on 11 May.

It’s the kind of decision that makes investors nervous. Stopping revenue. Going silent. Betting everything on a rebuild that might not work.

Yet for Aideloje Uanikehi and Joel Oise, the company’s founders, the choice wasn’t really a choice at all. The original infrastructure couldn’t support the weight of what they were building—a platform designed to let small and medium-sized product businesses distribute beyond their local markets without drowning in logistics, export paperwork, and fulfilment coordination. Something had to break. Better to control when.

“We could have patched what we had. We chose not to,” Oise said. “The businesses we’re building for deserve a platform that holds up when they start to grow, so we rebuilt it from zero.”

The numbers tell the story of what changed. Average onboarding dropped from between five and seven days to 48 hours—a 60% reduction in time-to-activation. Manual processing requirements fell by 55% through expanded automation across core distribution workflows. Platform uptime now sits at 99.5% across the distribution network, with the re-architected backend engineered to handle over 1,000 concurrent business accounts at 99% reliability during peak load.

Those aren’t incremental improvements. They’re the kind of gains that only come from rethinking the foundation.

The problem SendMercury targets is familiar to anyone who’s tried to scale a product business. Launching is easier than ever—barriers to entry have collapsed across e-commerce. But moving stock efficiently? Reaching new markets? Managing retail relationships, logistics partners, and fulfillment infrastructure simultaneously? That’s where growth stalls.

SMEs account for roughly 99% of UK businesses, yet a growing proportion cite distribution and fulfilment as their primary barrier to scaling and international expansion. Infrastructure, not demand, increasingly dictates how fast companies can grow. SendMercury’s rebuilt platform aims to flip that dynamic—turning distribution from constraint into accelerant.

The system gives product businesses a single interface to list products, connect with fulfilment partners, and push into markets where demand exists. Instead of trial and error across fragmented logistics networks, businesses get structured workflows designed to move stock faster and reach customers in new geographies without the operational chaos that typically accompanies expansion.

“We made a deliberate decision to step back and rebuild because distribution remains one of the hardest parts of operating a product business,” Uanikehi explained. “Too many companies can launch but struggle to scale. What we have built is designed to remove that friction, and the early results from our access programme demonstrate that businesses can now get fully operational in 48 hours, compared to 5-7 days previously. Our goal is to make distribution infrastructure a growth enabler, not a growth constraint.”

Fifteen businesses are currently active on the upgraded platform through an early access phase, spanning beauty, personal care, wellness, and consumer goods. The public rollout begins in May 2026, with SendMercury confirming plans to expand its distribution network to six fulfilment partners by year’s end. Automated buyer matching and multi-channel fulfilment routing are slated for Q4 2026.

The timing matters. Summer trading season looms, and e-commerce infrastructure providers are jostling for position as SMEs look to scale operations ahead of peak retail periods. By choosing to rebuild rather than patch, SendMercury is betting that businesses will prioritise reliability and speed over feature breadth when selecting distribution partners.

That bet hinges on whether 48-hour onboarding and 99.5% uptime prove compelling enough to pull businesses away from existing workflows—or convince them to adopt structured distribution infrastructure for the first time.

For the 15 businesses already running on the rebuilt platform, the answer appears to be yes. The wider market will render its verdict starting 11 May, when the platform opens to the public and the rebuild either validates the founders’ decision to start over—or reveals whether the risk was worth taking.

What’s certain is this: the businesses SendMercury is targeting don’t have the luxury of distribution infrastructure that breaks under load. They need systems that scale as fast as their ambitions. Whether the rebuilt platform delivers on that promise will become clear in the months ahead, as early adopters push the new architecture through its paces and the company races to onboard businesses ahead of Q4.