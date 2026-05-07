On 18th June, one Middle East founder will walk away with $5,000 and direct access to a room full of investors. The catch? They’ll need to pitch their way through an evening designed to connect female-led startups with the capital they’ve been chasing.

Founders Official—the Dubai-based network formerly known as Female Founders Network—has partnered with Amazon Web Services UAE to host its latest Pitch Night, an event that’s evolved from community gatherings into something with sharper teeth. This time, Bedford Capital is backing the evening with a $5,000 investment for one selected founder, marking a shift from encouragement to actual cheques.

Applications close 29th May.

The event is open to all Middle East founders, not just existing Founders Official members, broadening the pool beyond the network’s usual circles. That’s deliberate. Since rebranding earlier this year, the platform has been moving away from pure community-building toward what its founder calls “direct support”—less networking for networking’s sake, more introductions that lead to term sheets.

“The conversation is shifting. We’re seeing more female founders building strong, investable businesses, and the real unlock now is access to the right people,” said Nicki Bedford, CEO and Founder of Founders Official. “Through our partnership with Amazon Web Services UAE, we’re focused on creating more of those moments where the right founders and investors come together.”

Bedford knows the territory. Before launching Founders Official, she led BuzzFeed’s Asia Pacific expansion and built multiple ventures across tech and media, including Seizen and Lenzz. That background gives her a read on what investors actually want to see—and what founders struggle to access in a region where female-led startups still face steeper climbs to funding rounds.

The June pitch night follows previous editions that connected founders with active investors and industry operators, though the organisation hasn’t disclosed how many deals emerged from those evenings. What’s changed this year is the prize element and the emphasis on curated attendees—investors who are actively writing cheques, not just offering advice over coffee.

Beyond the $5,000 award, founders will pitch to a wider network of investors, creating what the organisers describe as “further opportunities for funding and strategic partnerships.” Translation: the real value might not be the cash prize but the follow-up conversations that happen after the microphone gets switched off.

For female founders across the UAE and wider Middle East, the pitch represents something more than one evening’s opportunity. The regional startup ecosystem has seen growing numbers of women launching investment-ready businesses, but access to capital remains concentrated among established networks. Events like this attempt to crack open those circles, even if only slightly.

AWS’s involvement adds infrastructure credibility—the tech giant has been increasingly active in the Middle East startup scene, providing cloud credits and technical support to early-stage companies. Pairing that with direct investor access creates a bridge between technical capability and financial backing.

The timing matters too. Applications close 29th May, giving founders roughly three weeks to polish their pitches and gather the metrics investors will demand. The event itself lands mid-June, ahead of the summer slowdown that typically sees deal activity drop across the region.

Founders Official hasn’t specified how many pitches will be heard on the night or which sectors it’s prioritising, though the open application suggests it’s casting a wide net. The organisation’s website and Instagram account—@founders__official—provide application details for those willing to make the case that their startup deserves both the $5,000 and the room’s attention.

Whether one evening can shift the investment landscape for female founders in the Middle East remains an open question. But for the founder who secures that $5,000 and the investor relationships that come with it, 18th June might mark the moment their funding round finally started moving.