A certain kind of discovery subtly modifies the perception we have of our own history. For a few years now, a cave in the central Chinese province of Henan named Lingjing has been doing just that, gradually yielding discoveries that cast doubt on the conventional textbook narrative of the emergence of expert toolmakers. When written down, the most recent investigation, which raises the age of a set of butchering implements from 126,000 to 146,000 years, doesn’t sound all that remarkable.

In terms of cosmology, twenty thousand years is a rounding error. However, those 20,000 years are the kind of gap in human prehistory that can upend a long-held idea. They imply that during one of the most severe cold periods our species has ever experienced, complex innovation was already thriving.

Lingjing Site Tool Discovery — Snapshot Details Site Location Lingjing, Henan Province, China Site Type Butchery site Original Dating Estimate Approximately 126,000 years ago Revised Age 146,000 years ago Dating Method Calcite crystal analysis inside animal bones Tentative Hominin Identity Homo juluensis Primary Prey Species Deer and other large game Notable Tool Technique Centripetal flaking system Climatic Context Cold, harsh glacial period Significance Evidence of advanced planning and complex thinking Research Reference Nature peer-reviewed publications Anthropology Reference Body Smithsonian Human Origins Program Theoretical Implication Innovation driven by hardship, not abundance

The tools themselves are outstanding. They are not the crude, opportunistic stones that are typically found in early-human textbooks. They exhibit what archaeologists refer to as a centripetal flaking system, which is a methodical approach in which the stone core is prepared so that flakes can be struck off it effectively and consistently. Anyone who has observed a contemporary flintknapper in action is aware that this type of work necessitates preparation.

Before the real usable flake is formed, it is necessary to comprehend the internal structure of the raw material, predict how the rock will shatter under pressure, and make a number of preparatory strikes. In actuality, it is a kind of geometric logic conveyed through stone. The discovery of this method 146,000 years ago is evidence that the mind capable of it existed earlier than the existing models predicted.

More texture is added by the website itself. Lingjing was neither a campground nor a place of ritual. Hominins used it as a butchery to process deer and other big game. The debate over how many different human-like species coexisted in East Asia during the Pleistocene includes the preliminary identification of the hominins as Homo juluensis. The image was neat once.

All other modern humans either disappeared or contributed some DNA, such as the Neanderthals and Denisovans, before emerging in Africa and spreading elsewhere. Over the past ten years, the narrative has become increasingly disorganized, and Lingjing is the type of website that constructively adds to this disarray. Our direct ancestors weren’t always the ones doing the meticulous job with these equipment. It was being carried out in a frigid climate by a cousin species using methods that are on par with or better than those found at far later locations in Europe and Africa.

The updated dating method contributes to the new study’s credibility. The animal bones at the site contained calcite crystals, which allowed for a more accurate dating than was possible with previous methods. These improvements have been revolutionary, as anyone who has followed the technological development of archaeological dating over the last 20 years will attest. For the most recent portion of human history, radiocarbon dating is accurate.

Thermoluminescence, electron spin resonance, and the more recent calcite study that firmly places the Lingjing artifacts in the center of an Ice Age glacial maximum are just a few of the innovative methods that researchers have had to build for events beyond in time. As a result, the timeline is far more trustworthy than it was even five years ago.

Archaeologists Thought They Knew About Human Creativity

The finding is more than just a technical update because of its theoretical implications. It has long been believed that the development of sophisticated tools and abstract thought occurred during periods of relative prosperity, when people had more time and cognitive capacity to devote to non-essential innovation. The evidence from Lingjing points to the opposite.

During one of the coldest and resource-poorest periods of the relevant time range, the most advanced techniques were being used. That observation has a legitimate argument. Innovation might not have been stifled by hardship. It might have been driven by it. The cliché about limitations fostering creativity is familiar to anyone who has worked in industrial design or technological development. The cliché may have deeper roots in our cognitive past than anyone realized, according to the Lingjing tools.

The cultural context is important. For many years, the prevailing narrative of human evolution has underestimated East Asia. East Asian sites were frequently viewed as peripheral or derivative in the narratives that influenced Western archaeology in the 20th century, with a strong emphasis on Africa and Europe.

The results at Lingjing are part of a larger correction, as are other recent studies conducted at locations like Liang Bua in Indonesia and Denisova Cave in Siberia. The evolution of humans did not stall in East Asia. Several hominid species lived there, creating technologies that were in direct competition with anything occurring on the world at the same time. It was a significant theater of innovation.