Show isn’t a Red-State Game of Thrones’

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone”, resisted the idea that it’s a right-leaning series.

“I just sit back and laugh. I’m like, ‘Really?'” He spoke out to The Atlantic in a profile published Thursday.

He’s not the only one to challenge that “Yellowstone”, which is a conservative TV program, is true.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, the largest cable series, has a reputation as a right-leaning TV series.

It is a conservative show that performs well in middle America. The story follows Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher. Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, owns a Texas ranch.

Sheridan, however is resisting this idea.

“They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones,’ ” Sheridan said in an Atlantic profilePublished on Thursday. “And I just sit back and laugh. I’m like, ‘Really?'”

A GuardianSeptember’s review of the series referred to it as “Game of Thrones” set at a ranch. A Forbespiece asked last year, “My own blue-state bonafides seem pretty obvious… What to make of my serious affection for Yellowstone, which sure seems like an red stater’s joy?

A New York TimesAugust’s opinion piece called the show “a conservative fantasy liberals should see.”

Sheridan said that the show was about Native Americans being displaced and how Native American women were treated. Sheridan also spoke about corporate greed and land-grabbing. “That’s an anti-red-state show!”

“Yellowstone’s fourth season finale was viewed by over 9 million people in January. It is the largest cable telecast since 2017. Season five premieres Sunday on Paramount Network.

Sheridan has disputed before the idea of “Yellowstone” or other projects he’s directed as being right leaning.

“People see all my stuff in red state, and it is the most ridiculous thing,” he said. The New York Times. “If you really take a look at this or Wind River’ or even Sicario, these are very progressive notions.” People who call it a red state show have probably never seen it.”