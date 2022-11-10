Flint Bishop celebrates record results in UK legal rankings

UK, November 10th 2022: Law firm Law firm Flint Bishop has announced that five of its practice areas including a record six individuals have been recognised in the Chambers and Partners UK Legal Guide 2023.

Described as the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry, Chambers rankings are judged under the most rigorous, independent, and in-depth research process of any legal directory on the market.

Flint Bishop’s Dispute Resolution practice saw an increase to Band 2 (East Midlands) for litigation, with comments obtained as part of Chambers’ research describing the department as being “well versed in methods of alternative dispute resolution and active across a broad range of sectors”. Within the team, “strong litigator” Nick Wells retained his position as a notable practitioner.

The litigation rankings also included a first-time acknowledgement for the firm’s chief executive, Qamer Ghafoor , as being an ‘Eminent Practitioner’. This new rank defines him as an exceptional individual and a highly influential lawyer, reflecting his combined roles as an experienced litigator and the CEO of the 200-plus-employee firm.

Client comments on Ghafoor’s ranking describe him as “a strong litigator with a robust style, particularly in negotiations. He is highly effective at dispute resolution and is strongly client-focused.”

Flint Bishop now has two of only five Chambers-ranked lawyers for litigation in the East Midlands, demonstrating the widely recognised strength and reputation of the team across the region.

The firm’s Corporate & Finance department has held on to its Band 2 (East Midlands) position, with the team’s role as lead advisor to A1 Comms being noted as a key work highlight. The team represented A1 Comms in the sale of its Go Mobile high street franchise estate to KTM Online.

The “dynamic and very informative” Martyn Brierley is once again ranked in the guide and praised for his “diligent, pragmatic and commercial” approach to delivering legal advice.

Another department to retain its rank is Employment , being described as delivering the “perfect combination of risk management and commercial advice”. Head of department Louise Easthope has also received a first-time ranking as a notable practitioner.

Flint Bishop’s Family & Matrimonial team has also held on to its Band 1 (Derby & Surrounds) position, and is described as “very quick to respond, and offering a brilliant service all round”. Senior Associate Angela Davis has made her Chambers debut as a notable practitioner, attracting client comments such as “Angela is exceptionally professional, she’s brilliant”.

Finally, the company’s “practical and commercially focused” Licensing team retains its Band 3 ranking in The Regions (all of England and Wales, except London). As head of department, Chairman and Senior Partner, Andrew Cochrane continues to be recognised as a notable practitioner, particularly for his work in the hospitality sector.

Commenting on the results, Ghafoor said: “I am extremely proud of everyone’s achievements in this year’s Chambers UK Guide; however, the success of our firm would not be possible without the support from all of our staff, and I would like to thank everyone for their continued commitment and hard work that they put in on a daily basis.”