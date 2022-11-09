James Rowland WINS VIRTUAL MARKETING EXCELLENCE AWARDS

James Rowland was among the winners at the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)’s Marketing Excellence Awards virtual event yesterday. He was crowned Marketer Of The Year by a distinguished panel consisting of Bonnie Pelosi, director, brand marketing and communications at EY and top industry figures from Prudential Groupe Bel, Financial Times, and many other.

James was awarded the prestigious Marketing Professional of the Year award. This award recognizes his outstanding performance in delivering exceptional marketing services to clients. This award recognizes the extraordinary impact that one individual has had on an organisation. It was a recognition of a colleague who had gone above and beyond their job, demonstrated creativity, originality, and made a significant personal contribution.

The CIM Marketing Excellence Awards, now in their 11th year, showcase the creative talent of both agencies and in-house marketing teams. They were submitted prior to the 2020 pandemic.

The virtual awards were hosted by comedian, Tom Allen and highlighted the multifaceted nature of marketing, with a broad range of businesses and academic institutions winning at this year’s awards.

James Rowland said: “Absolutely over the moon this afternoon to learn that I’m the winner of the prestigious CIM’s Marketer of the Year 2020. My journey in marketing began just over ten-years ago. I learned the most important lesson through that time: teamwork is everything. I am extremely grateful to have such an amazing team around me, to work alongside marketing experts every day, and to have great mentors at Refinitiv.

Chris Daly, CEO at Chartered Institute of Marketing said: “Congratulations to all those shortlisted. We could not have imagined the challenges the world would face over the past year when we announced that entries would be open in 2019. Yet, marketers have proven their creativity and resilience at every stage. This is why we are thrilled to announce the 2020 winners.

“This year has tested our industry like no other, but the breadth and wealth of today’s shortlist ought to serve as a vital reminder that our industry is a powerful and critical function of businesses, particularly during challenging times.”

