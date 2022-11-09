Betting in the UK: Choosing a Safe Bookmaker

The UK is considered the birthplace of the betting industry. Sports betting is one of the favourite entertainments of local residents of different age groups, allowed by law. There are over 1,000 betting shops in London alone. And the total number of UK bettors is about 2.1 million. Currently, the betting industry is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission under the sponsorship of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) under the Gambling Act 2005.

Choosing a betting partner is a very important step for a bettor, since his safety can be at stake: some scam or unscrupulous betting companies can get free access to your documents; in case of win, the bettor may face payout delay or even payout denial; there is a possibility of deliberate incorrect bet settlement, bet substitution, account blocking with the remaining funds, etc. For this reason, we have compiled a short list of the most reliable UK bookmakers. If you bet with one of them, or use our criteria for choosing a trustworthy bookmaker from the full list of betting sites, for instance, at Match Center, you are sure to enjoy your betting process, get positive emotions and feel safe.

Our Criteria for Choosing Reliable UK Betting Companies

The list of reliable UK bookmakers presented below in this article has been compiled based on the following criteria:

Legal status in the UK: in other words, the bookmaker must have the necessary licence, which proves that the bookmaker has been checked and is regulated by the UKGC.

The availability of betting shops in your city: this will allow you to bet not only on the internet, but also in land-based facilities.

Odds: their size directly determines the winnings amount in case your bet is a win.

Betting events and markets: a large selection of betting events and markets guarantees you a variety of choices. It is important that the bookmaker offers both major and minor championships and leagues to bet on.

Bonuses and promotions: it is important that the bookmaker offers various types of rewards for registration, depositing, placing a bet and other operations.

Availability of mobile apps and mobile versions: it will allow clients to bet anytime from anywhere in the world.

Depositing and withdrawal methods: a reliable bookmaker must provide bettors with as many various payment methods as possible.

List of Reliable UK Bookmakers

Below is a short list of the bookmakers that have proven their reliability. All of them meet the above criteria and have lots of positive reviews. If you choose one of them, you can be sure you will receive good service and will be safe, though, of course, betting experience is an individual matter and you are recommended to look through both advantages and disadvantages before signing up with any of them.

William Hill

William Hill is a highly reliable legal bookmaker, which has the following advantages:

UK licence;

Over 1,400 UK based betting shops;

More than 35 sports to bet on;

Over 2000 betting events daily (in pre-match);

Good odds;

Android/iOS apps;

Wide range of payment methods;

24/7 support service;

Bonuses for new and existing customers, including Welcome bonuses and Daily Bet Boosts.

Among its cons are high chances of your account being limited and strict account verification.

Bet365

Bet365 is considered one of the top UK betting companies. Here are its pros:

UK licence;

More than 45 sports to bet on;

Over 1,000 betting events daily (in in-play);

Over 150 extra bets on top leagues and 100 on minor ones;

Lots of outrights;

Decent odds;

Android/iOS apps;

Large selection of payment methods;

24/7 support service;

Bonuses for new and existing clients, including welcome bonuses, enhanced odds, soccer acca and basketball bonus etc.

Besides account limiting and strict account verification, some reviews point out its website design is far from perfect.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power is one of the biggest and most popular betting companies in the UK. When choosing this bookmaker, get ready to enjoy the following advantages:

UK licence;

40 sorts to bet on;

100 UK based betting shops;

Hundreds of betting events daily;

Perfect for football lovers (about 135 various markets on every match, including numerous special bets);

Good odds;

Android/iOS apps;

Wide range of payment methods;

24/7 support service;

Lots of bonuses for new and existing customers, such as risk-free bets, acca insurance on lost combos, price boosts for football, various Free bets etc.

The cons of Paddy Power are cases of account limiting and very tough measures related to account verification.

Betfred

Betfred is another reliable and one of the largest companies in the sports betting industry. Here are its pros:

UK licence;

Over 1,300 UK based betting shops;

More than 30 sports to bet on;

More than 200 horse races and 100 greyhound races daily;

Large selection of betting markets;

Decent odds;

Android/iOS apps;

Large selection of payment methods;

24/7 support;

Bonuses for new and existing customers, like Free bet sign-up bonuses and enhanced odds.

According to some reviews, the bookmaker offers poor in-play odds.

Betfair

Betfair is the largest betting exchange in the world that also provides the sportsbook services. Let’s look at its strong points:

UK licence;

More than 35 sports to bet on;

For football lovers, there are over 500 betting markets available;

Over 150 horse races daily;

Large selection of betting markets;

Good odds;

Android/iOS apps;

Wide range of payment methods;

24/7 support service;

Sportsbook welcome offers, Free bets and enhanced odds are available for new and existing customers.

The disadvantages include high chances of account limiting, strict verification process and poor in-play odds.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is one of the oldest legal betting companies and one of the UK and world betting market leaders. Here are its advantages

UK licence;

Over 1800 UK based betting shops;

More than 35 sports to bet on;

Wide range of betting markets;

Over 200 football betting markets (in pre-match);

Football Player Specials;

Over 200 horse and greyhound races daily;

Good odds;

Large selection of payment methods;

24/7 support service;

Bonuses for new and existing customers, including welcome Free bet bonuses, enhanced daily specials etc.

The cons of Landbrokes are considered to be very much the same as in the case of the previous bookmaker: your account can be limited, you are sure to face strict account verification, and the in-play odds offered by the company are far from the best in the market.