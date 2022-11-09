Twitter Rolling Out New ‘Official’ Grey Checkmarks

Twitter is rolling out a brand new grey checkmark designating “official” accounts.

A lot of public figures had the brand new grey tag Wednesday morning.

It is separate from Elon Musk’s proposed $8-per-month subscription for the everyday blue checkmark.

Loading One thing is loading. Thanks for signing up! Entry your favourite subjects in a personalised feed whilst you’re on the go.



obtain the app



Elon Musk’s Twitter started rolling out a brand new technique to designate “official” accounts of celebrities, elected officers, and information retailers this week.

A grey tag, with a checkmark and the phrase “Official” now seems below the names of a lot of public figures and establishments. Their authentic blue checkmarks, that designated them as verified customers, nonetheless appeared.

The accounts with the brand new grey tag included media retailers like Insider, The New York Instances, The Washington Publish, The New Yorker, and CNN; the NBC gamers Kyrie Irving and LeBron James; and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has caught Musk’s ire on Twitter within the days since he purchased the positioning for $44 billion weeks in the past.

It appeared that official accounts had been step by step receiving the up to date grey tag Wednesday. Musk himself, although, didn’t have one as of Wednesday morning round 10:30 am EST.

The brand new grey tags are separate from the subscription Musk has proposed for getting verified. Musk intends to transform the Twitter Blue subscription mannequin, and charge users $7.99 per month for the normal blue Twitter checkmark and other features.

In different phrases, the grey checkmark now designates the verified account of a public determine. A blue verify will imply the person merely signed up for the brand new Twitter Blue.

Whereas the brand new grey tag seems below an individual’s identify of their tweets, the blue checkmark has sometimes been related to verified accounts of public figures and authorities establishments.

It is unclear if the brand new Twitter Blue has formally launched, however Twitter has beforehand mentioned it plans to roll out the overhaul after the midterm elections.

Critics of the upcoming change to verification argue the transfer may make it simpler for folks to impersonate public figures, doubtlessly resulting in a diffusion of misinformation. Not each verified account had the brand new grey tag as of Wednesday morning.