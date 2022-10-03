The Ultimate Guide To Use Instagram For Business

Introduction

Companies are using Instagram for business today. It has proven a worthy investment for marketing purposes. According to the survey conducted by Hubspot, every marketer considers Instagram an effective social media platform above Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

However, using this platform for business purposes seems to be a daunting task. Gaining followers, acquiring likes, comments, and shares, and keeping the profile upgraded everything seems to take much of your time compared to maintaining a personal account.

That is why we have come up with this article that will help you get information on how to promote your business on Instagram.

How To Use Instagram For Business

Add Professional-Looking Photos

Since Instagram is a photo-sharing social media platform, sharing visually engaging content is extremely necessary. Generic photos do not do well on the platform. You have to take pictures, edit them, and take them to ensure that you are creating a cohesive grid on Instagram.

Find Visual Aesthetic

Instagram is all about visuals. However, what works for other businesses might not work for yours. So, it is advisable to consider the aesthetic you want on your business page. Then, design your branding guidelines based on these aesthetics to stay consistent.

Moreover, pay special attention to the color palette, like some of the most successful Instagram accounts. It helps you to create a distinct style. Select the font you will use if the text is considered crucial Instagram content. Make sure it relates to the fonts you use on your website or other marketing materials.

Add Value With Your Content

You can attract a massive range of audiences through high-quality and thoughtful content. And to succeed on Instagram, you need to create valuable content that attracts an audience and encourages them to engage with your business. Think of how you can please your customer while staying true to your brands.

You do not just have to post images to create brand awareness and increase sales. Sometimes, it is better not to post a single picture. You can add value to your Instagram community without using the platform as an advertising medium.

Use Instagram Stories

Instagram story is a popular feature for both personal and business accounts. It comprises photos, videos, and more that disappear after 24 hours of posting them. It enables you to create a vibrant montage to grab viewers’ attention and present more information than traditional posts. It can be anything ranging from a recorded video, still photos, live videos, boomerang, etc.

It also enables you to add stickers to show your location, temperature, tags, and hashtags. With Instagram stories, you can also interact with your viewers via polls and inviting questions. It makes it effortless to collect valuable feedback.

Conclusion

Regardless of your business goals, Instagram is a popular tool for connecting with millions of potential customers. Moreover, using Instagram tools will help you further increase your ROI. Therefore, it is worth trying to see what works best for your audience and you to increase brand awareness or generate more revenue.