At Lollapalooza Brazil, The Beer Behind The Backstage campaign launched an activation based on fans’ demands, the fan who made the most bizarre demand of all was awarded a prize. Budweiser was the festival’s sponsor.

To make the connection even more powerful, the campaign kicked off with billboards placed near the iconic venues where the original demands were made—like Madison Square Garden in New York, Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Through these billboards, Budweiser showcases authentic excerpts from real backstage riders—but with a twist. The names of the bands are replaced with nicknames and clues, challenging fans to guess which artists made the requests. After launching near these historic venues, the campaign expanded to traditional out-of-home media and print placements across the globe, inviting music lovers everywhere to dive into history, interact with the mystery, and rediscover Budweiser’s lasting bond with the world of music.

“Budweiser’s presence in major moments of music history has helped build its legacy with fans. Now, revealing that the brand has also been backstage, accompanying artists around the world, strengthens this connection even further. The Beer Behind The Backstage is a creative way to showcase this authentic and lasting bond, inviting the public to celebrate this story with us. We want everyone to have fun guessing which bands are behind these iconic requests,” says Mariana Santos, Marketing Director of Budweiser.